The Shamrock Rovers playmaker is working his way back to 100%, he says. 
Jack Byrne 'ready to rock' at top fitness by summer

JACK THE LAD: Jack Byrne of Shamrock Rovers. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Thu, 06 Apr, 2023 - 13:36
John Fallon

Jack Byrne admits it won’t be till the summer that Shamrock Rovers see the best of him.

His return to the champions last year – following an injury-ravaged year in Cyprus for APOEL – has still to catch fire as a series of niggles stunted his progress despite the team reaching the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League.

Aided by a full pre-season, this year has been an improvement but the Ireland international claims he still requires a solid run to rekindle the form that won him caps under both Mick McCarthy and Stephen Kenny.

“I’m not at optimum level but I think I will be,” he said ahead of tonight’s Dublin derby against leaders Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

“I didn't play for a year really before I came back here and I will still battling things last year.

“I didn't realise how hard it is to get it back really quickly and I was kind of expecting to come back quicker.

"I just needed a bit of time. The older you get, the more you realise you just need that time.

“There is no point in me being 90% or 100% for four or five weeks and then dropping right off and being 60% for the next two or three months.

“It’s about trying to be 80%/90% for the rest of the season and I think I’m in a good physical shape to do that.

“I would say it would be another couple of months before I really have top fitness and ready to rock.” 

His injury woes aren’t a new thing, for he revealed the serious back injury that ruined his time in Cyprus can be traced back to 2020. That was the year he was feted with Player of the Year awards.

“I hid it well,” he confesses. “That started in the March – against Sligo in the last game before lockdown – when I took a shot and felt my back. You can see it in the video.

“I only trained four or five days before our first game back against Finn Harps but a couple of injections later and on I went.

“I was in the last year of my contract ad had to play.

“I had just got on with it – proud of myself that I tried to go as long as I could - but in Cyprus it got to a stage where I just couldn’t go any further.”

