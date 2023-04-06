Injury deprives Rovers of ex-Bohs winger Burt for sold-out derby

Stephen Bradley has revealed that their latest recruit from Bohemians, Liam Burt, faces another three weeks on the sidelines.

The teams meet on Friday night in the first of this season’s Dublin derbies with Bohs in the unusual position of top spot, 10 points ahead of the Hoops.

Four-in-a-row chasing Rovers needed seven games to register their first win but its emphatic nature, 4-0 at Dundalk, suggested they’ve rediscovered their mojo.

They’ll be aiming to continue that at a sold-out Dalymount Park on Friday but must do without Burt.

In the off-season, he followed the trend set by Pico Lopes, Danny Mandroiu and Andy Lyons by crossing the bitter divide, yet his spell so far has been one of frustration.

Just three substitute appearances amounting to 40 minutes indicated something was amiss and Bradley confirmed the former Celtic and Rangers trainee requires a period of recuperation before he can maximise his impact.

“It’s osteitis pubis; one of those that doesn’t settle,” Bradley said of the specific injury which explains his absence since a cameo at Shelbourne on March 10.

“I thought we’d manage but it hasn’t settled down and we shut him down two weeks back.

“Liam played through the injury last year but never got it right. He’s not been able to train properly all year so we sat down and said we’d take him out for four or five weeks to get it right for later in the season.”

Bradley doesn’t attribute the upsurge of Bohs to their switch into the full-time sphere, rather the quality of recruits under head coach Declan Devine and football director Pat Fenlon, who are both starting their first full seasons at Bohs.

“They’re playing well and had a great start, winning six from seven, including a late winner in Sligo last week.

“When you look at the attacking part of the pitch – with Dylan Connolly, Jonathan Afolabi, Ali Coote and James Akintunde – they’re as good as any team in the league. They’ve shown that to date and we know it’s a difficult one.

“I think the whole part-time, full-time thing can be used whatever way you want.

“Whether you train in the morning or evening (as Bohs previously did), it doesn’t make you part-time or full-time.

“They’ve already shown that they’re stronger than the last few years.

“Their squad is stronger and I’ve no doubt they’ll be even stronger when they get the new stadium. Stronger teams and better stadiums can only be good for the league.”

There’s been a major build-up to this game, magnified by Virgin Media making it their first-ever live broadcasted domestic game, but Bradley is determined to remove the emotion from the occasion.

“It’s a rivalry we all know which is only going to get bigger so it’s one you have to look forward to and embrace it,” he began.

“But you can’t be successful as a team over the long term with the mentality of raising your game for one, two or three matches per year, you can never be successful.

“I get the passion and rivalry but that’s a totally different thing. It’s natural, part of football and why we play the game. Without that, it’s nothing. We saw during Covid, without fans and love for clubs, football is non-existent.

“It’s about our mentality in the dressing-room. You don’t approach games any differently.”