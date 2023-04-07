Ally Gilchrist: 'We haven't done ourselves justice' 

Ally Gilchrist believes Cork City haven’t done themselves justice with their performances so far this season.

The Leesiders currently lie second bottom in the table on their return to the Premier Division after recording just one win in their opening seven matches.

City now face two tricky fixtures in quick succession – St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park on Friday night (kick-off 7:45pm) followed by old rivals Dundalk at Turner’s Cross on Monday (kick-off 5pm) – as they look to stay close to those just above them.

“It’s been pretty up and down. We have not really done ourselves justice in a lot of ways,” admitted Gilchrist.

“In a lot of ways, it’s been really disappointing but there is a lot of positives to take out of it as well. I think going forward we have been very good; Ruairi has been excellent for us picking up goals but the goals we have been conceding just haven’t been good enough.

“We have been sloppy so it’s frustrating in that sense, but we just need to brush up on those kinds of things.

“We all look at ourselves and know we can do better. It does hurt. We are causing our own issues at times so it’s definitely something we have to improve on.

“We have competed really well. We have shown against the top teams that we can go toe-to-toe with them with the players that we have.

“We just need to stick together and maybe concentrate a bit more at the key moments in games.”

City manager Colin Healy was inclined to agree with the assessment of his centre-back but has backed his squad to prove they belong at the top-flight of Irish football.

“It’s quicker yeah but you have got to adjust to that,” said Healy of the Premier Division.

“When we drew against Rovers 4-4 and then we drew against Sligo then everybody was saying ‘ah sure the players, they’re brilliant’ and this and that.

“Then when we get a bad defeat they’re saying, ‘ah sure, are they not good enough for this level’ What is it like?

“You’re up against full-time teams now. In the First Division, you are probably only up against one or two. In the Premier Division you are tested every week. Every week like. There are no easy games. You are tested every week.

“The performances have to be at that level every week. Are the players adjusting to that? They might be yeah. The intensity. There’s more in the games, they run more, they are working harder, and they are up against better players so their decision making has to be better.

“Defensively you are going to be tested a lot more, but the players have shown – I think enough – that they are well able for this league.”