Not only talented, work-rate is the driving force for Hoffenheim-bound Matthew Moore

It came as a surprise to many when Cork City announced on Monday that one of its underage stars had agreed a move to Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

But for everyone that tuned into the Republic of Ireland’s triumph in the victory shield back in November, they knew Matthew Moore, who captained the side to glory, had the talent to play at a high level.

But for City manager Colin Healy, having monitored the midfielder’s progress since he joined the Rebel Army’s U15s from Carrigaline United, he knew Moore had the work rate as well as the talent to play at the highest level one day.

“It’s brilliant. He’s a very, very good player,” began Healy.

“He’s very determined, he’s got a lot of quality so it’s a great move for him. I think he will go on and have a very good career.

“He wants to be a footballer and that’s the most important thing. You see a lot of people out there and they like being footballers, they like what comes with it, but he wants to be a footballer.

“I’ve seen him training from a younger age and how he’s developed. Internationally he was captain of the Ireland U16s that won the victory shield, he was probably one of the best players at the tournament there and he’s involved now with the U17s.

“But it is great and it’s a credit to his dad David and the family and what they do for him. All the academy coaches as well that he’s come through at Cork City.

“But you look at all the players in the academy, they train probably three or four nights a week but it’s probably what you do away from the academy that is the most important thing.

“Are you doing the extra stuff? The gym work? Are you doing your extra running? That’s the difference.

“These are the things that people don’t see and he is one of these players that does the extra stuff. We wish him the best of luck and we hope he goes on and has a fantastic career.”

Moore becomes the latest Irish underage star to make the move abroad in recent times, following in the footsteps of his fellow Cork natives and former City clubmates Cathal Heffernan and Mark O’Mahony to name just two.

But similar to Heffernan, who now plays for AC Milan, Moore heads to the continent for the next stage of his career rather than remain at City until he turns 18 which would then allow him to move to the United Kingdom, similar to O’Mahony, who now plays for Brighton and Hove Albion.

Asked about the different options now for young players and which is the best for their development, Healy maintained; “It happens but if it’s the right deal for the club then so be it.

“He’ll go over there for three or four years; it’s a fabulous football club and it will give him every opportunity to go on and be the player that he can go and be. Would you like to see him play for Cork City? Absolutely, but these things happen in football and it’s just the way it is.

“The opportunity came around and if the club are really interested, they might take you at 16. Or else, I think Mark was involved with the senior team and he probably waited a small bit longer to go then.

“With Matthew he probably had a small bit more interest. Some lads move at 16, some at 18 and some at 20, it’s just the way it is.

“The level of the coaching they will get over there is very, very good. You are playing against top players over there as well; the facilities will be top drawer over there.

“He (Moore) is going to a club known for giving academy players opportunities in the first team, so he is going to a very good football team.

“It’s exciting times for him. There will be no fear of him going over there. He’s a good lad and he knows what he wants, we all hope it works out for him.”