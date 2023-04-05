Karim Benzema treble humiliates Barcelona as Real Madrid make Copa del Rey final

Barcelona, who lead Carlo Ancelotti’s European champions by 12 points at the top of LaLiga, carried a 1-0 lead from the first leg
Karim Benzema treble humiliates Barcelona as Real Madrid make Copa del Rey final
Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick for Real (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
Wed, 05 Apr, 2023 - 22:12
PA

Karim Benzema hit a hat-trick as Real Madrid thrashed arch rivals Barcelona at the Nou Camp to reach the Copa del Rey final.

Barcelona, who lead Carlo Ancelotti’s European champions by 12 points at the top of LaLiga, carried a 1-0 lead from the first leg but were blown away following Vinicius Junior’s opener in first-half stoppage time.

Ballon d’Or winner Benzema then took over, slotting in from Luka Modric’s pass to give Los Blancos the lead in the tie before grabbing his second from the penalty spot in the 58th minute after Vinicius was brought down in the box.

Real Madrid will face Osasuna in the final (Joan Monfort/AP)

Benzema completed a second hat-trick in as many matches by rounding off a swift counter-attack 10 minutes from time as Xavi’s Barcelona suffered a humiliating home defeat.

Real, who continue their bid for a 15th Champions League title with their first leg against Chelsea next Wednesday, will face Osasuna in the final on May 6.

More in this section

West Ham United v Newcastle United - Premier League - London Stadium David Moyes under pressure at West Ham after Newcastle ‘spanking’
Liverpool v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League - Final - Stade de France Lawyers for Liverpool fans at Champions League final file claims against UEFA
West Ham United v Newcastle United - Premier League - London Stadium Rampant Newcastle blow sorry West Ham away
BarcelonaPlace: UK
Frank Lampard is heading back to Chelsea (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Frank Lampard set for shock return to Chelsea as interim boss

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd