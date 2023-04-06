John Fallon: Disrespectful treatment of Long got Kenny reign off on wrong foot

Actions speak louder than any words and whether he meant it or not Stephen Kenny was trying to make a statement of intent by humiliating Shane Long during their first international together.

It may have been two-and-a-half years ago but the awkwardness hadn't become outdated when the aggrieved player last week chose to air his disgust.

Kenny's problem here was the absence of words, presuming Long's account of September 2020 is accurate.

Criticising the Tipp man for somehow feeling entitled to the No 9 shirt he relinquished is entirely missing the point.

His embarrassment is couched in the manner of the discovery.

A changeover had already been in train during the previous year when David McGoldrick was Mick McCarthy's striker of choice over the unused Long but with when the incumbent was unavailable for the start of the new era, who was the suitable replacement?

Kenny felt best to hand that honour to an uncapped striker but delegating the responsibility of anointing Adam Idah to the jilted rival smacked of major misjudgment.

"I gave a speech and I held up the shirt, and on the back it was number 9," Long recalled about the presentation ceremony. "I remember handing that jersey over and I just wanted to storm out of that room. And if it was at club level I would have left, that would have been me gone (but) I didn't want to take away from Adam. "

The incoming boss had reasons for his decision, however debatable they were.

Idah was the only ever-present in Kenny's 12-match Under-21 reign of the previous year. Moreover, the Corkman was his best goal-getter, bookending the blitz with strikes against Luxembourg and Sweden either side of a brace in the Toulon tournament opener, the 4-1 victory over Guus Hiddink's China.

His assistant Keith Andrews had observed first-hand Idah's potency while on Colin O'Brien's backroom staff during the Under-17s journey to the Euro quarter-finals of 2017.

Together they believed Idah was worthy of the mantle; that this public vote of confidence would elevate the rookie's goalscoring firepower to the senior Stage.

That was reflected in his status as the apex of their attack; the teenager's ability to drop deep and link the play considered integral to the modernised Ireland team promised by the manager.

Bar a Covid-19 interrupted October window – sourced from the infamous false positive result of Aaron Connolly on the flight to Slovakia – Idah was an automatic starter in Team Kenny and an emblem of the influx he brought with him into the full ranks.

For various reasons, injury the dominant one over the past 18 months, Idah has yet to break his duck at that level.

IT had been four years since Long bagged the last of his 17 international goals by the time he first came under Kenny's wing.

Yet at that point he was 33 – the same age James McClean is now – and a striker with a Premier League club.

More pertinently, his contribution to Ireland, encrusted by that momentous goal to Beat the World Champions Germany, warranted the respect of prior notice.

There's only two possible reasons for Kenny's blunder – either he wasn't aware of the sensitivity or was but didn't deem a quiet word in private deserving of the time.

Both options are, in the face of it, indefensible. Few could argue with the opinion of evergreen managerial survivor Neil Warnock that 90 percent of management is MAN Management. In that regard, this was an early faux pas.

Then again, it wasn't Kenny's first communication misstep with an Ireland striker.

Robbie Keane, sitting six places above Long at the summit of all-time Irish goalscorer charts, didn't so much as receive a phone call informing him of being unrequired as the succession plan mobilised prematurely.

Before the Kenny loyalists decry that matter as not his problem, it didn't prevent the manager calling other staff members to cut them adrift.

The treatment of Robbie Brady last week – bizarrely getting dropped, drafted in at short notice and then frozen out of the matchday 23 – also defied logic. By Kenny in the past talking up Brady's positional flexibility and set-piece mastery, it made a mockery of his preference for Jamie McGrath, someone who couldn't break into a third division side last season and is back in Scotland immersed in a relegation battle.

Deviations from fundamental procedures breed suspicion and such tales from behind the scenes that usually filter out among seasoned professionals could explain the general jaundiced view of pundits towards Kenny's methods.

Brian Kerr has been cast as the epitome of anti-Kenny sentiment – detractors conveniently forgetting his refusal to indulge defeat to France was in the context of the broader record – but laughable accusations of bitterness cannot be levelled at other critics.

Molder player Jonathan Walters didn't allow his work with the FAI as Under-19 coach to compromise his principles, for he was swift in questioning the midstream downgrading of the World Cup qualifiers to a campaign of experimentation for this tilt at reaching Germany next year. Likewise Damien Delaney.

Richard Dunne doesn't have to apologise for, as Kenny made a point of stating, 'being close to Robbie', nor having limited coaching expertise to call out deficiencies.

Perhaps the defensive favourite summarised it best when asked on Virgin Media about Ireland's position on the arc over the term that began three years ago this week.

"Probably close to where they started," he deadpanned.

Words, especially the cutting ones, carry substance.

