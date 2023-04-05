Rampant Newcastle blow sorry West Ham away

West Ham United 1 Newcastle United 5

Newcastle challenge for a top-four finish continues to develop impressive momentum. Their recent dip is now well behind them after a fourth successive win that maintained their hold on third place while deepening West Ham growing relegation concerns.

Two goals each from Callum Wilson and Joelinton and one from Alexander Isak secured an emphatic win although they were helped on their way by some shambolic West Ham defending, most tellingly for Wilson’s second at the start of the second half after Kurt Zouma’s header had fuelled hope of a home fightback.

Those mistakes summed up the Hammers plight but there was little doubt Eddie Howe’s side didn’t need any assistance in their bid to claim three valuable points. They can look forward to the final weeks of the season with a sense of anticipation and the confidence and belief within the side was evident. West Ham, meanwhile, must improve quickly if they are to work their way away from the danger zone.

Moyes acknowledged ahead of this game that his side’s home form will be key to their prospects of survival and for six minutes, everything appeared to be going to plan for the Hammers manager and his players. A surging run and cross from Jarrod Bowen led to Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes diverting the ball against his own post inside the opening minute before Said Benrahma almost broke through the visitors backline.

That though was as good as it got for the home side until late in the first half with Newcastle taking the lead following their first meaningful attack. A corner was only half cleared allowing Alan Saint-Maximin to pick up the loose ball, beat two defenders and send a cross towards Wilson who headed in unchallenged from just six yards out.

It was a poor goal to concede and worse was to come for the Hammers seven minutes later when a routine through pass by Fabian Schar sent Joelinton clear and the Magpies midfielder finished after rounding Lukasz Fabianski, The effort was initially ruled out for offside before the intervention of VAR, adding to Moyes’s frustration.

In deep trouble, it was to the home side’s credit that they recovered their poise and took the game to their opponents. Moyes’s side began to press forward with more conviction and halved the deficit five minutes before the break when Kurt Zouma headed home after Nick Pope had failed in his attempt to punch Bowen’s corner header clear.

West Ham returned for the second half with belief restored but any sense of optimism was punctured immediately after the restart . Just 22 seconds had gone when Fabianski rolled the ball out to Nayef Aguerd who miscontrolled on the edge of the area allowing Jacob Murphy to nip in and set up Wilson for a simple finish.

The sight of Moyes bent over with his head in his hands told its own story while any concerns Howe had about his side letting West Ham back into the game were suddenly eased.

Worse was to come for the Hammers manager when Fabianski gifted Isak the 81st minute fourth before Joelinton completed the win in the final minute of added time.

WEST HAM UNITED (4-3-3): Fabianski 4; Kehrer 4 (Soucek 63, 6), Zouma 4, Aguerd 4, Emerson 4; Soucek 6 (Downes 63, 6), Rice 7, Paqueta 5; Bowen 7, Antonio 6 (Ings 63, 6), Benrahma 6 (Cornet 63, 6)

NEWCASTLE UNITED (4-3-3): Pope 5; Trippier 6, Schar 7, Botman 7, Burn 6 (Targett 85, 6); Longstaff 6, Guimaraes 6, Joelinton 7; Murphy 7 (Isak 63, 7), Wilson 9 (Willock 63, 6), Saint-Maximin 8 (Gordon 63, 6).

Referee: Craig Pawson 6