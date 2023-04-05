Marcus Rashford helps kick-start United's season with win over Brentford

MANCHESTER UNITED 1 BRENTFORD 0

Erik ten Hag had called upon his players to resemble robots or machines in their consistency after Manchester United’s recent troubles. At least Marcus Rashford, the one “machine” he has been able to rely upon for much of the season, was on hand to kick-start his team’s season.

The United forward’s remarkable goalscoring campaign continued in a contest his side simply had to win to maintain their chase for the top four which suddenly looks far more challenging than it did a few short weeks ago.

If ten Hag wants machines, Rashford is one that manufactures goals at a phenomenal rate - output which has masked numerous other shortcomings with which the new, but pragmatic, United manager has become all too familiar.

It was before the World Cup break, and a victory at Fulham, that United last recorded a league win which did not feature a goal from Rashford and, without his prodigious efforts, their goal difference would be even more underwhelming than its current modest plus-five.

Rashford struck on 27 minutes, ending a run without a league goal for United that stretched all the way back to February 19, and a win over Leicester, and covered 326 frustrating minutes.

It was a statistic that detailed so much of where the season has tailed off for United, certainly as far as the league table is concerned, and explains why the position is ten Hag’s number one priority this summer.

At least the Dutchman has had the England forward to rely on in his debut season in charge at Old Trafford and Rashford’s resurrection - a career-best 28 goals now, and counting - is the crowning glory of ten Hag’s impressive first campaign.

And how he has needed those goals, given the glaring inadequacies that have become so apparent as the season has worn on.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (right) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Wednesday April 5, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Man Utd. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

The situation was so dire on Wednesday night - as United threatened to make it four consecutive league games without a goal for the first time in 34 years - that even ten Hag loyalist Wout Weghorst was sacrificed and dropped to the bench.

The Dutch striker had started all 19 games since his surprise loan move to United in January but a return of just two goals meant that, although he prizes his work rate, ten Hag had no choice but to axe him on Wednesday night.

At least Weghorst would have enjoyed a comfortable view from the United bench from which to appreciate Rashford’s opening goal.

It came from a cleared corner which Antony returned into the Brentford area towards midfielder Marcel Sabitzer who intelligently headed the ball down to Rashford who had found a few inches of space in which to operate.

Just six yards out, Rashford composed himself and smashed an unstoppable finish past David Raya into the roof of the Brentford goal.

It was an example of what United have sorely lacked this season, and must sign in the summer - a proven striker capable of flirting with the 30-goal mark each and every season.

For elsewhere, there has been little evidence - and, again, there was none on Wednesday night - that any of Rashford’s team-mates belong in such company.

Scott McTominay, who scored four goals in his last two Scotland outings, hit a powerful shot just over and Antony curled one of his trademark left-foot efforts narrowly wide in the first half.

But they were rare moments of threat against a Brentford side which, of course, inflicted a humiliating 4-0 defeat on ten Hag, in just his second game as United manager in August.

And there were also reminders, either side of half-time, that Brentford’s own season has been every bit as impressive, in its own way, as United’s.

Just before the break, Ivan Toney headed over from Brentford’s only half-chance of the first period and then, soon after the restart, David de Gea dithered in clearing the ball and struck it directly against Toney, watching in relief as the rebound flew just wide.

At least ten Hag, yet again, could depend on Rashford to breathe life into his suddenly stuttering team. The striker tortured Pontus Jansson on his way into the area soon after, before his shot was blocked by a wall off defenders, then almost connected in spectacular fashion with an Antony cross.

There were still moments of concerns, however, and de Gea was required to save well from Brentford substitute Kevin Schade, played through by Toney after a slip from Raphael Varane.

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-1-4-1): De Gea 6; Dalot 6, Varane 5, Martinez 5, Shaw 5 (Malacia 36, 7); McTominay 7; Antony 7 (Lindelof 86), Sabitzer 6 (Fred 70, 5), Fernandes 6, Sancho 6 (Martial 70, 5); Rashford 9. Substitutes (not used) Maguire, Weghorst, Pellistri, Wan-Bissaka, Butland.

BRENTFORD (5-3-2): Raya 6; Roerslev 6 (Hickey 74, 5), Jansson 5, Pinnock 5, Mee 8, Henry 7; Damsgaard 5 (Dasilva 62, 5), Norgaard 6 (Wissa 74, 5), Jensen 6 (Baptiste 62, 5); Mbeumo 5 (Schade 62, 5), Toney 7. Substitutes (not used) Zanka, Ghoddos, Strakohsa, Stevens.

Referee: J Brooks 6