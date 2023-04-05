Chelsea to hold talks with Luis Enrique while Lampard return considered

Chelsea are preparing to hold talks with Luis Enrique, who is vying with Julian Nagelsmann for the manager’s job, but have not ruled out making Frank Lampard interim coach if they cannot convince one of their preferred options to take over before the summer.

Lampard attended Chelsea’s goalless draw with Liverpool on Tuesday and there is an outside chance of a return to his former club before Saturday’s trip to Wolves. The 44-year-old, out of work since being sacked by Everton in January, is prepared to take the job on a short-term basis and would offer more experience than the current interim, Bruno Saltor, who was put in charge after Graham Potter’s departure on Sunday.

Chelsea’s co-controlling owners, Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, are committed to a thorough process. They have placed the sporting directors, Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, in charge of vetting candidates and do not want to rush their decision. Chelsea, who play the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final away to Real Madrid next Wednesday, are considering at least five coaches.

The early favourites are likely Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique, who has flown to London after impressing in initial discussions. Luis Enrique is available after leaving the Spain job after their disappointing World Cup but has a strong pedigree. The 52-year-old won the treble with Barcelona in 2015 and favours a quick, attacking style, although Chelsea will ponder whether much of that Barça side’s success was owed to having Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Neymar in attack.

It is understood Eghbali, whose voice carries significant weight, is a huge admirer of Nagelsmann. The 35-year-old is available after his sacking by Bayern Munich last month and is rated as one of the best managers in Europe.

Some sources believe the job is Nagelsmann’s to lose. However, he has indicated a desire to wait until the summer before working again and will want to know more about Chelsea’s project. Chelsea will need to consider the circumstances around Nagelsmann’s demise at Bayern. The Bundesliga champions had concerns over his personality and habit of tinkering with tactics.

Chelsea are also interested in Mauricio Pochettino, Oliver Glasner and Rúben Amorim. It is understood there is also admiration for Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso, although the former Liverpool midfielder is unlikely to be appointed at this stage of his career. The 41-year-old has been in management for less than a year.

Chelsea know they cannot afford to wait too long before making an appointment. Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain could be looking for new managers this summer and Tottenham are searching for a replacement for Antonio Conte. Spurs are interested in a reunion with Pochettino and are also targeting Nagelsmann.

It would be a stunning development if Lampard returned to Chelsea. The former midfielder was sacked after 18 months in charge by the club’s former owner Roman Abramovich. A dreadful run led Chelsea to replace Lampard with Thomas Tuchel in January 2021.

Tuchel won the Champions League four months later, but did not see eye to eye with Boehly and Eghbali. He was fired at the start of this season and replaced by Potter.

Lampard’s appointment would be welcomed by supporters, who rate him as Chelsea’s greatest player, and a temporary fix could be required because of the uncertainty around Bruno. The 42-year-old Spaniard was part of Potter’s staff and has no managerial experience. However, Chelsea have not ruled out sticking with Bruno, who is being supported by Ben Roberts and Björn Hamberg.

Guardian