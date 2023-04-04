Cooper may be next boss to take the exit door

LEEDS 2 NOTTINGHAM FOREST 1

Steve Cooper, a manager handed a new contract by Nottingham Forest as recently as October, looks increasingly likely to become the 13th managerial casualty of this increasingly fraught Premier League season.

Ten clubs have sacked 12 managers already in a campaign that promises to be memorable for one of the most intense relegation battles ever.

And with Forest now without a win in eight games and former Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira reportedly coveted by their ownership, it looks increasingly likely that Cooper will be the unlucky 13th.

If Cooper resided in the “under pressure” category before kick-off, his position looked even more precarious by the interval, after Luis Sinisterra shot Leeds into a lead on the stroke of half-time.

That goal summed up a display of poor defensive organisation by the visitors as the Colombian received a pass from Junior Firpo and cut past Neco Williams into the Forest area.

With no challenge forthcoming, Sinsiterra was able to make an angle to shoot through a crowded area and into the far corner of Keylor Navas’ goal.

The experienced Forest keeper had been badly at fault for a Leeds equaliser on 20 minutes, spilling a long shot from Marc Roca directly to Jack Harrison six yards out. The unmarked winger made no mistake with an emphatic finish.

But, to Forest and Cooper’s frustration, their tactic of playing on the counter-attack had paid dividends with Emmanuel Dennis striking a post early and Orel Mangala firing them into the lead after 12 minutes.

Forest worked their way down Leeds’ right, with Emmanuel Dennis and Danilo exchanging passes, and the former picking out Orel Mangala with an accurate pass.

The Belgian international skilfully waited for Sinisterra to commit himself before planting a perfect finish past the diving Illan Meslier; a good time to claim his first goal for Forest.

But Leeds’s response suggested that, under new manager Javi Gracia, they appear to be fulfilling their aim of turning Elland Road into the sort of fortress that it has patently not been for some time.

In fact, the previous 15 months had seen Leeds, under four different managers, win just five of their last 22 league games before Forest, conveniently, collapsed before them., After thew interval, the collapse continued. Roca and Patrick Bamford both had shots blocked while Sinisterra was twice presented with half-chances, heading one at keeper Illan Meslier and curling another just wide of the goal.

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier 6; Ayling 5, Koch 6, Struijk 6, Firpo 6; McKennie 6, Roca 7; Harrison 8, Aaronson 7 (Summerville 73, 5), Sinisterra 9 (Rodrigo 73, 5); Bamford 5 (Kristensen 90).

Substitutes (not used): Cooper, Gyabi, Robles, Rutter, Gnonto, Greenwood.

Nottingham Forest (4-3-2-1): Navas 4; N Williams 5, Felipe 5, Niakhate 6, Toffolo 6; Mangala 6 (Shelvey 56, 5), Freuler 5 (Kouyate 63, 5), Danilo 5 (Awoniyi 56, 54); Johnson 5, Dennis 6 (Ayew 71, 5); Gibbs-White 5 (Scarpa 71, 5).

Substitutes (not used) Hennessey, Worrall, Surridge, Kouyate, Lodi.

Referee: R Jones 6