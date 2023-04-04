Late Traore goal adds to Leicester woes

Leicester City 1 Aston Villa 2

Leicester’s decision to sack Brendan Rodgers did not pay immediate dividends after they were again beaten in late fashion.

It was a last-gasp goal by Crystal Palace on Saturday that sent the Foxes into the bottom three and convinced chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha that he needed to end Rodgers’ four-year tenure in order to beat the drop.

He gambled that they had a better chance of survival by ditching the man who had delivered two of their three best ever league finishes and a historic FA Cup rather than keeping him for the remaining 10 games of the campaign.

And for large parts of the first game of that gamble it looked like it might be a smart move as Leicester put in a spirited display against Villa.

But their inability to see games out is proving costly and they were again undone in dramatic circumstances at the end, going down to another 2-1 loss.

A dogged point looked on the cards after things had taken a familiar turn when Ollie Watkins - in the form of his life - put Villa ahead before Harvey Barnes took matters into his own hands with a fine individual goal to bring his side level before half-time.

After that first-half quality, it was a second half of battling spirit as they played the final 20 minutes with 10 men after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was sent off for two quick bookings.

They defended stoutly, putting their bodies on the line for the cause but were ultimately unable to hold out as Bertrand Traore broke their hearts in the 87th minute with a sublime curling finish.

They had hopes of rescuing a point dashed in injury time after seeing a penalty overturned by VAR.

Defeat means it is now seven games without a win and they remain second bottom, with the prospect of Championship football a real possibility next season.

There are at least embroiled in one of the tightest relegation battles in recent memory with up to nine teams involved, but they need to act quickly in finding a replacement for Rodgers if they are to beat the drop.

Villa have altogether different ambitions this season and this late win did wonders in their pursuit of European qualification next season.

And it was a special night for Watkins, who marked his 100th Premier League appearance with another goal, before Traore’s late heroics.

For the opening 20 minutes on-looking chairman Srivaddhanaprabha will have been quietly content with what he saw as Leicester started brightly.

Barnes showed an early glimpse of what was later to come as he tested Martinez before Harry Souttar headed against the post when he was left unmarked from James Maddison’s corner.

But Leicester have been chronically hamstrung by defensive frailties this season and four minutes later they were sliced open as Villa took the 24th-minute lead.

Space opened up for Emiliano Buendia and he sent Watkins through on goal and there was little doubt about the outcome.

The Villa striker, marking his 100th Premier League appearance, raced towards on-rushing goalkeeper Daniel Iversen before dinking into the bottom corner to bag his eighth goal in 10 games.

The following few minutes were rocky for the Foxes as Villa threatened to take total control, but Leicester got level 11 minutes later and it was thanks to a piece of brilliance by Barnes.

His first touch from Wout Faes’ pinpoint long ball took his marker out of the game and sent him into the penalty area where he subsequently picked out the bottom corner with a brilliant curling finish.

Dewsbury-Hall’s red card in the 70th minute proved pivotal as it invited a Villa onslaught and they peppered Leicester’s goal with shots.

It looked like they would survive until Wilfred Ndidi gave the ball away on the edge of his own area and Traore curled a wonderful first time effort into the top corner.

Hearts were then firmly broken in injury time after Graham Scott overturned his decision to award Leicester a penalty, ruling that there had been an infringement in the other direction.

Leicester City (4-2-3-1): Iversen 6; Castagne 6, Souttar 6, Faes 7, Kristiansen 7; Mendy 6, Dewsbury-Hall 5; Ndidi 5, Maddison 6 (Perreira 85, 5), Barnes 8; Vardy 6 (Daka 76, 5) Subs not used: Ward, Iheanacho, Amartey, Praet, Thomas, Tete, Soumare

Aston Villa (4-4-2): Martinez 6; Young 6 (Chambers 85, 6), Konsa 7, Mings 6, Moreno 7; McGinn 7, Luiz 6, Buendia 7, Ramsey 6 (Duran 79, 6); Watkins 8, Bailey 6 (Digne 85, 6) Subs not used: Carlos, Revan, Olsen, Denconcker, Sinisalo

Referee: Graham Scott 5 (Oxfordshire)