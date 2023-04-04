Struggling giants Chelsea and Liverpool play out stalemate at the Bridge

Chelsea 0 Liverpool 0

They say that when giants fall the earth trembles, but the over-riding feeling after seeing Chelsea and Liverpool scramble to a draw at Stamford Bridge was that they are both going out in silence.

Chelsea were the more energetic and creative, wasting a string of chances. But the result does them, their season or stand-in manager Bruno Saltor little good, only serving to underline that a lack of firepower is going to leave the club slumped in mid-table this season despite spending so many millions in the transfer market.

Liverpool, who were toothless and nervous after manager Jurgen Klopp dropped his star players in a bid to spark a reaction following last weekend’s 4-1 humbling at Manchester City, were even more feeble.

Perhaps the intention was to steady the ship and keep a clean sheet, in which case it was achieved. But when top scorer Mo Salah finally arrived in the 65th minute they had barely created a chance, and not even he could spark a reaction.

What a contrast to days gone by, because not so long ago this fixture was one of the biggest and fiercest of the season, in the Champions League as well as the Premier League.

From the moment Jose Mourinho arrived in west London to challenge English football’s hierarchy, there was a bitterness at Anfield towards the plastic club 'with no history' that suddenly became a serious rival.

A ‘ghost goal’ from Luis Garcia in the Champions League semi-final irked Chelsea, too, and the antipathy grew year on year.

It hasn’t quite gone away. Chelsea fans took only a few minutes here before singing their traditional song about Steven Gerrard slipping on his backside to gift Demba Ba a goal at Anfield – a momentous mistake which cost Liverpool the title in 2014.

But this was no title battle. Liverpool began the game sitting eighth (30 points adrift of leaders Arsenal), with Chelsea languishing in 11th, four points worse off and already on their third manager of the year. So, this result changed little, even if it moved Liverpool up a place (on goal difference above Brentford).

The game, of course, came just days after Graham Potter, the man who was specifically chosen to build a long-term legacy and change Chelsea’s culture, was brutally sacked.

The fact that his former Brighton captain Bruno took over the hot seat, despite admitting he had never picked a team before, added to the sense that it is Chelsea’s new owner Todd Boehly, rather than Potter, who ‘doesn’t know what he’s doing’ – a chant aimed at the Englishman following a home defeat against Aston Villa at the weekend.

When you consider Boehly has spent 330m Euros on players since replacing Roman Abramovich, a scattergun approach to recruitment which is baffling, their current plight is a big concern. The Blues, for so long perennial trophy winners, are in an almighty mess.

The crisis at Anfield at first felt more temporary in a season in which Klopp is trying to rebuild an ageing squad and finding that even mentality monsters struggle without the adrenaline of victory. But this performance adds to a sense of panic that perhaps the problems are deeper.

The once mighty Reds had already lost five out of 11 games in 2023 before arriving in London, one more than in the entirety of 2022. A run of poor form that can no longer be dismissed as a blip.

Klopp made a string of changes to try and create a spark, including leaving Salah. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Any Robertson on the bench, saying; “I really hope we can show the reaction.” Sadly, he didn’t get it - and it was managerless Chelsea who were the better side, even if they didn’t gain a reward for it.

In the first half, Kai Havertz ran all the way through early on before miss-hitting a shot, the same player fluffed an opportunity from close range and Mateo Kovacic had an effort cleared off the line by Konate. There was even a goal disallowed for offside as Liverpool fans held their breath.

Chelsea’s problems are all up front, however, because despite spending so much money they never bothered to buy a striker (and chose not to play Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, the only one they did bring in).

They made it eight Premier League games in a row without a first-half goal, which tells a story, before Kovacic wasted another chance and Havertz had a goal ruled out for handball.

That one was unlucky, the ball coming back off his hand after Alisson saved, but although the German was one of Chelsea’s better performers you could certainly argue he should have scored it in the first place.

At least Chelsea made chances – which was more than Liverpool can say. Their rag-tag team didn’t really have a sniff and as the atmosphere faded there was a real sense that this game, and these teams, were going nowhere.

Fallen giants, it seems, can find it hard to get up again.

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga 6, James 7, Fofana 6, Koulibaly 6, Cucurella 6, Chilwell 6 (Mudryk 78 ;6), Kante 6 (Gallagher 70), Fernandez 6, Kovacic 7, Felix 6 (Sterling 85; 6), Havertz 7.

Unused subs: Mendy, Badiashile, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Madueke, Pulisic.

Liverpool: Alisson 7, Gomez 6, Konate 6, Matip 6, Tsimikas 5 (Robertson 65; 6) Henderson 6, Fabinho 5, Jones 5 (Milner 79; 6), Jota 5, Firmino 5 (Salah 65; 6), Nunez 5 (Gakpo 79; 6)

Unused subs: Kelleher, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Arthur, Carvalho.

Referee: Anthony Taylor