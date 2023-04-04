€1.5m saved from Euro 2020 games redirected towards Euro 2028 bid

The €1.5m ‘saved’ from Ireland’s abandoned hosting of Euro 2020 will go towards the €11m required for Dublin to become a host city for Euro 2028.

Dublin City Council Councillors agreed at their monthly meeting to financially support the tilt at winning the bid to co-host the tournament with England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Final bids are due to be submitted to Uefa by Wednesday week, April 12, with a decision due on October 10.

Turkey are understood to be the only rival in the process which the FAI committed to once the exploratory process of being part of a bid for the 2030 World Cup was ditched to facilitate a sole European contender in Spain and Portugal.

Last November, the Government announced a €135m draft support package to cover the hosting of the tournament in this country. Lansdowne Road and Croke Park have been proposed as the Dublin stadia, with Casement Park also floated, albeit FAI Chairman Roy Barrett has cast doubt over the Belfast venue’s readiness for the showpiece.

A Deloitte report commissioned by the organisers has estimated an economic value to the exchequer of €513m, based on the expenditure of the 90,000 forecasted tourists in June and July of 2028. Ireland could stage up to 10 of 51 matches.

Plans for Dublin to stage part of the deferred last Euros were mothballed when the Government couldn’t guarantee full capacities in June 2021 due to the Covid-19 restrictions on public gatherings.

Dublin City Council is providing €11m of the funding package from signing a Host City Agreement and a range of benefits including dedicated fanzones at Merrion Square, Dublin Castle and Smithfield as well as legacy infrastructure forms part of the deal.

The unspent €1.5m from the Euros has been rerouted into this project which DCC Chief Executive Owen Keegan insists will accrue “enormous economic benefits” for Dublin.

Councillor Cieran Perry said that he hoped the event would provide a legacy to the League of Ireland rather than being merely a “travelling roadshow”.

Meanwhile, the meeting was also informed that a deal for Shelbourne to purchase Tolka Park is on the verge of completion.

Shels last year withdrew from the proposed groundshare with Bohemians at a rebuilt Dalymount Park following a backlash from aggrieved supporters and local activists.

It is believed that Turkish billionaire Acun Ilicali, the Hull City owner currently in advanced takeover talks of Shels, won’t be involved in the purchase or upgrade of Tolka Park.

He is instead concentrating his energy and investment on developing a training base to cater for the club’s men’s, women’s and underage teams.