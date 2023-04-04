A bad day for me – Lucas Moura says sorry for red card against Everton

Tottenham winger Lucas Moura has apologised for the “mistake” he made in getting sent off at Everton on Monday night, insisting there was no malicious intent in his dangerous tackle on Michael Keane.

The 30-year-old Brazilian was dismissed just six minutes after being introduced from the bench at Goodison Park for an over-the-top challenge on Keane, who showed no ill-effects to stride forward and hit a swerving shot past Hugo Lloris to salvage a 1-1 draw for the Toffees.