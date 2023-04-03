Cork City's Matthew Moore set for move to the Bundesliga

The Ireland U16 captain has agreed a deal to join Hoffenheim in the summer.
BUNDESLIGA BOUND: Matthew Moore of Republic of Ireland with the Victory Shield after the Victory Shield match between Republic of Ireland and Scotland at Tramore AFC in Tramore, Waterford. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Mon, 03 Apr, 2023 - 13:15
Andrew Horgan

Cork City have confirmed that talented youngster Matthew Moore has signed for Hoffenheim.

The midfielder will join the Bundesliga side in July after the two clubs agreed a undisclosed compensation package in line with FIFA regulations, which also ensures future benefits for City as his career develops.

The Ireland Under 16 captain joined the Rebel Army from Carrigaline United at U14 level and has impressed at both club and international ever since, culminating in this transfer to the German top flight.

“This is a really good opportunity for Matthew, and we are pleased with how the discussions between the two clubs have progressed also," City’s Head of Academy, Liam Kearney told the club's official website.

"We have had a very positive and professional dialogue with Hoffenheim, and we are pleased with the outcome.

“Matthew has been a pleasure to work with. His dedication to his game on and off the field has led to him reaching new levels each year.

"It is a testament also to the excellent work being done by our academy coaches. I have no doubt Matthew will excel at his new club. We wish him all the best for the future.”

