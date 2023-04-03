Ireland WNT update: Lucy Quinn called up, Lily Agg drops out

The Girls in Green are set to fly out to the United States for a friendly double-header against the world number one.
CALLED UP: Lucy Quinn has joined up with the Ireland Women's National Team squad for their double header of International Friendly games with the United States.

Mon, 03 Apr, 2023 - 10:53
Andrew Horgan

Lucy Quinn has joined up with the Ireland Women's National Team squad for their double header of International Friendly games with the United States.

The Birmingham City midfielder has been drafted in to replace Lily Agg, who suffered an ankle injury ahead of reporting into camp.

All players went through a recovery session on Monday morning ahead of flying to the United States following on from a game for Home-Based players on Sunday against a boys team.

The Girls in Green take on the side ranked number one in the world on Saturday evening (7:30pm Irish time, live on RTE2) and then they meet again the following Tuesday. (12:30am Irish time, live on RTE 2). 

Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes).

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Tara O’Hanlon (Peamount United), Áine O’Gorman (Shamrock Rovers).

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Roma McLaughlin (Fortuna Hjorring).

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers), Amber Barrett (Potsdam Turbine), Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit), Alannah McEvoy (Shamrock Rovers).

