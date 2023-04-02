Katie McCabe allays injury fears with stunning winner for Arsenal

Ireland captain Katie McCabe struck a stunning winner as Arsenal came from behind to beat Manchester City 2-1 in their crunch Women's Super League meeting.

There were fears McCabe might be at risk of missing Ireland's World Cup campaign when she went off injured against Bayern Munich in the Champions League last week.

But she was named in Vera Pauw's squad for the double-header of friendlies against the US this month and she was a surprise starter for Arsenal in Sunday's WSL clash against City.

Bunny Shaw headed City in front after just five minutes with her 16th goal of the season and Gareth Taylor's side should have added to their lead.

Arsenal, second best before the break, seemed to be suffering something of a Champions League hangover following their big midweek victory over Munich, but Shaw was denied by Sabrina D'Angelo before Lauren Hemp sent a glorious chance over the bar before half-time.

City were made to pay for those misses when Arsenal drew level just after the hour, with Frida Maanum on hand to turn the ball in after a scramble in the box.

McCabe then settled it in fine fashion the 74th minute, taking a short corner and running into the box before firing a left-footed shot into the top corner of the net, giving Arsenal a win that moves them above City on goal difference, with both three points behind leaders Manchester United.