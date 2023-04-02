Arsenal thriving in Mikel Arteta's glorious form of organised chaos

ARSENAL 4-1 LEEDS

With only nine games to go, Arsenal are threatening to win their first Premier League title in two decades without a main goalscoring striker. This ultimately comfortable victory against a poor Leeds side once again showed how Mikel Arteta has created the managerial holy grail of a team capable of scoring goals from every member of his line-up – bar the goalkeeper.

Gabriel Jesus was supposed to be the missing link in Arsenal's make-up when he was signed to lead the attack from reigning champions Manchester City last summer. But he has missed, through injury, more matches than he has played, often plays from a wide position and his two goals in his first start since post-World Cup surgery still leave him trailing four players in the club's goalscoring charts. None of them, bar Eddie Nketiah, are recognised lead-the-line strikers.

Arteta is a disciplinarian in many aspects of his management so there is nothing haphazard about the way his players endlessly switch positions and roles. No wonder they are such a nightmare to defend against with a sweeper-keeper, defenders inverting into midfield, free scoring midfielders and wingers switching not only from right to left flanks but spearheading the attack too. It is a glorious form of organised chaos and how it works!

Leeds manager Javi Gracia shamelessly admitted as much when he said afterwards teams now go to north London expecting to concede three or four goals a game.

That was not so apparent when his relegation-threatened players created most of the early chances and Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale had to be at his alert best before Leeds succumbed. The dribbling wizardry of Jesus drew a penalty foul from regularly bewildered defender Luke Ayling and the Brazilian duly netted his first goal since 1 October from the spot. His celebration represented the joy of ending a six-month drought.

Arsenal were only four points clear of City then. Now they are eight ahead in an illustration of how well Arteta has kept the goals flowing without him. And even with Jesus back in the side, the supporting cast got forward in numbers. A second goal in four games for right back (if that term still applies at Arsenal) Ben White, another neat Jesus finish and an inspired Granit Xhaka header (eight goals now if you include his one for Switzerland) rendered Rasmus Kristensen's strike for Leeds relatively meaningless.

Xhaka's transformation into both an inspirational leader and tireless, unshackled midfielder is a standard bearer for Arteta's Arsenal.

“Everyone knows that I don’t really care a lot about the numbers,” he said sincerely. “The most important thing is that we are performing like we are performing at the moment - a proper team with a big spirit and big energy. Then of course we start to score and give assists.”

Continuing their fearless approach away to Liverpool this Easter Sunday, with Jesus now fully integrated back into the starting line-up, is now his avowed aim.

Xhaka added: “You don’t need to talk about what he adds - you saw it today. His action got the penalty and he had other actions in the first and second half. He is a very, very special player.”

Reflecting about life without their talisman, he revealed how the South American had still influenced results: “When you are injured it does not mean that you don’t have anything to do with the team any more.

“It was the same with myself as well when I had my injury. From outside you see a different picture than from within the team. You know exactly when and how to help and Gabi has been excellent because it is not always easy for himself to be out for three or four months but he was very positive in the dressing room and that is what we need.

”Liverpool?

“It does not matter how their season is going - they are always a dangerous team and, at Anfield, a very difficult team to play. But we have confidence enough to win there as well. This is what we will try to do. That’s why we are going there so let’s see if we can bring the three points back.”

Things might look bleak for Leeds, only two places and one point above the relegation zone. Their young American midfielder Brenden Aaronson, however, insisted defeat has not dented their faith in each other to avoid he drop.

Tuesday night's home match with relegation rivals Nottingham Forest is a great chance to climb the table, as is Sunday's visit of Crystal Palace.

Aaronson claimed: “Our game plan was working well but we did not finish our chances and we let ourselves down. Now it is all about moving on to Tuesday and our next match. We will never give up and keep fighting until the final game. I have not looked at the table and the coach tells us not to worry about it either. We want to get six points this week and we still feel like we have a good mentality for Tuesday."

Arsenal: Ramsdale 7; White 7, Holding 6, Gabriel 7, Zinchenko 6 (Tierney 86); Partey 6 (Jorginho 60); Trossard 7, Odegaard 6, Xhaka 7 (Vieira 76), Martinelli 7; Jesus 8 (Saka 60).

Subs not used: Turner, Smith Rowe, Kiwior, Nelson, Walters.

Leeds: Meslier 6, Ayling 3, Koch 5 (Cooper 74), Struijk 5, Firpo 5, Aaronson 6 (McKennie 65), Roca 6, Summerville 6 (Rutter 74), Harrison 5 (Bamford 85), Sinisterra 5 (Rodrigo 65), Kristensen 6.

Subs not used: Robles, Gyabi, Greenwood, Gray.

Referee: Darren England 7.

Attendance: 60,283.