Damien Duff decries difficult Irish market as Shels takeover beckons

Damien Duff is willing to embrace the proposed investment from Hull City owner Acun Ilicali but feels the paucity of domestic players would prevent a Shelbourne splurge.

The League of Ireland club have been seeking backers since last year and came close to brokering a takeover by Sport Republic, the vehicle with Southampton harnessing their multi-club club portfolio.

Then Turkish billionaire Acun Ilicali, who originally explored the possibility of buying out Dundalk, recently turned his attention to Shels.

He watched the Reds in the flesh, both at Inchicore and Tolka Park, before sending his representative to their home ground for Friday’s defeat to Derry City which leaves them seventh after seven games of the campaign.

Negotiations have advanced, with the question of whether Ilicali is purchasing a majority stake or full buyout still being teased out, but a new ownership era is looming.

Duff had lamented, or joked, on the eve of the season about missing out on a four-fold budget increase from Sport Republic’s withdrawal but even an eventual finance injection won’t trigger a new shopping experience during the July window.

“We would have a quarter the budget of both Derry and Shamrock Rovers – which I’ve no problem with,” he said, adamant he’s out of the loop when it comes to boardroom backers.

“A lot of people speak about budgets. I wouldn't look for my budget to be quadrupled - give me half of that and let's go.

“I love our players. I still want to do impressive things with our group and I think we will do - but budgets? It's all ifs and maybes.

“There are not enough players to go around this league so if the budget was quadrupled who am I going to get?

“There’s no point in having money if you've nobody to spend it on. Burning a hole in your pocket is great but you’d have to go to the UK market for loans - something I wouldn't be keen on. You might have money but nowhere to spend it.”

Fears of Dundalk fans while Ilicali circled arose from talk of them becoming a feeder club to Hull.

There were also odd comments from Tigers boss Liam Rosenior about mirroring similar playing styles, a suggestion that Dundalk Chairman Sean O’Connor rubbished.

Duff, in his first senior managerial job, won’t be entertaining any such subservient conditions to any prospective package.

“The way I see football, as a manager and a staff, is to mould a team and build their style of play.

“I guess it would be worrying at any club in the world if that was to change, so I didn't know that about Liam and Dundalk.

“I know nothing. As a player and now as a manager, I am always fascinated by football but until something happens I have no real interest.

“It's for the board to make the right decision for the football club, the fans but I think the place - the club, the squad, team, fans, Tolka Park - is in a brilliant place here.

“It would be great if someone did take over where everything was aligned but I don't know how close anything is.”