Nowak pounces late on in Sligo to send Bohs back to the top

Polish defender decides a tight contest at the Showgrounds with the only goal seven minutes from time 
HANDS UP: Jonathan Afolabi, left, and Ali Coote of Bohemians celebrates their side's first goal, scored by teammate Krystian Nowak during the SSE Airtricity Men's First Division match between Sligo Rovers and Bohemians at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Sat, 01 Apr, 2023 - 22:26
Staff

Sligo Rovers 0 Bohemians 1

Bohemians returned to the top of the League of Ireland Premier Division with a hard-fought victory over a resolute Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds on Saturday night.

The early-season pacesetters, Bohs had sat idle and watched as Derry City leapfrogged them on goal difference on Friday night. However a trip west of the Shannon offered Declan Devine's side the chance to jump back to the top of the pile. 

They had to bide their time as John Russell's Rovers, who have impressed early in the season themselves with just one defeat prior to tonight, provided a stern test. 

The contest wasn't decided until seven minutes from time when Ali Coote's corner was met by Polish defender Krystian Nowak who powered home his first goal for the visitors. 

