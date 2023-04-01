Nowak pounces late on in Sligo to send Bohs back to the top

Sligo Rovers 0 Bohemians 1

Bohemians returned to the top of the League of Ireland Premier Division with a hard-fought victory over a resolute Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds on Saturday night.

The early-season pacesetters, Bohs had sat idle and watched as Derry City leapfrogged them on goal difference on Friday night. However a trip west of the Shannon offered Declan Devine's side the chance to jump back to the top of the pile.

They had to bide their time as John Russell's Rovers, who have impressed early in the season themselves with just one defeat prior to tonight, provided a stern test.

The contest wasn't decided until seven minutes from time when Ali Coote's corner was met by Polish defender Krystian Nowak who powered home his first goal for the visitors.