Bayern begin life under Tuchel by downing Dortmund

German champions claim emphatic Der Klassiker win just eight days after the dramatic departure of Julian Nagelsmann
NEW DIGS: Bayern's head coach Thomas Tuchel gestures during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Saturday April 1, 2023. Pic: AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

Sat, 01 Apr, 2023 - 20:44
Staff

Bayern Munich started life under Thomas Tuchel with a 4-2 victory over his old club Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena that saw them replace the visitors at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Eight days on from sacking Julian Nagelsmann and bringing Tuchel in, Bayern raced into a three-goal lead in their first match under the former Chelsea boss, with the opener coming via a bizarre 13th-minute own goal by the Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

Dayot Upamecano sent the ball forward from inside his own half and the outrushing Kobel attempted to kick it away but it skimmed off his shin and went in.

Thomas Müller then swiftly netted in the 18th and 23rd minutes to further extend the hosts’ advantage.

Kingsley Coman made it 4-0 five minutes into the second half before Dortmund hit back through Emre Can’s 72nd-minute penalty and a late Donyell Malen effort as Bayern went two points clear.

Union Berlin are two points behind Dortmund in third after a 3-0 home win over the Bundesliga’s bottom side, Stuttgart, with Sheraldo Becker and Kevin Behrens scoring after the break, followed by a Genki Haraguchi own goal.

Fourth-placed Freiburg were held 1-1 by Hertha Berlin at the Europa-Park Stadion, Jessic Ngankam notching a 77th-minute equaliser for the visitors, while fifth-placed RB Leipzig failed to take advantage as they slumped to a 3-0 home loss to Mainz.

Hertha, in 16th, are a point ahead of second-bottom Schalke, who lost 3-0 to Bayer Leverkusen at Veltins-Arena.

Meanwhile, Felix Nmecha scored a stoppage-time leveller for Wolfsburg as they drew 2-2 at home with Augsburg, a game that saw the hosts’ captain, Maximilian Arnold, score an own goal and miss a penalty in the first half.

Guardian

<p>SATURDAY BLUES: Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic reacts during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Pic: John Walton/PA Wire.</p>

Villa storm the Bridge to turn the heat back up on Potter

Most Read

