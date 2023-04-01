Bayern begin life under Tuchel by downing Dortmund

Bayern Munich started life under Thomas Tuchel with a 4-2 victory over his old club Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena that saw them replace the visitors at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Eight days on from sacking Julian Nagelsmann and bringing Tuchel in, Bayern raced into a three-goal lead in their first match under the former Chelsea boss, with the opener coming via a bizarre 13th-minute own goal by the Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.