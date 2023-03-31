Cobh Ramblers up to second in first division following win over Bray Wanderers

Wilson's Waweru's second half finish was enough to earn Cobh a valuable three points.
SECOND PLACE: Cobh Ramblers' James O'Leary in a tussle with Bray Wanderers' Jack Hudson, during their SSE Airtricity League First Division clash at St Colman's Park.

Fri, 31 Mar, 2023 - 21:56
John O'Shea, St Colman's Park

Cobh Ramblers 2-1 Bray Wanderers

Cobh Ramblers moved up to second place in the League Of Ireland First Division following victory over Bray Wanderers at St Colman’s Park.

Ian Ryan’s Bray side had a great opportunity to take the lead when Conor Crowley saw his low strike saved well by Cobh goalkeeper Lee Steacy.

Despite Bray shading the opening half in terms of an attacking threat, it was Shane Keegan’s Ramblers who took the lead on 40 minutes.

From a well taken free kick by Jack Doherty, on hand to head into the back of the net was Brendan Frahill and that saw Ramblers hold the advantage at the half time break.

Bray got back on level terms in the early stages of the second half, when Frahill knocked the ball into his own net following a cross into the box from Ben Feeney.

Ramblers reacted well and almost went back in front, when Luke Desmond fired wide with a low shot after being teed up by Doherty.

Cobh were awarded a penalty kick on 61 minutes and Alex Moody was shown a straight red card after taking down Wilson Waweru.

Bray were forced to introduce sub goalkeeper Stephen McGuiness, who sensationally saved from Doherty’s penalty kick.

But Ramblers went back in front a few minutes later, with Waweru finishing cooly after getting on the end of a Frahill flick on from a Cian Browne throw.

COBH RAMBLERS: Lee Steacy; Michael McCarthy(Justin Eguaibor 24), Cian Browne, Brendan Frahill, Charlie Lyons, Wilson Waweru, Pierce Phillips, Jack Doherty, Luke Desmond (Callum Stringer 78), Dale Holland, James O’Leary (Issa Karbgo 87).

BRAY WANDERERS: Alex Moody; Eoin Farrell (Guillermo Almirall 46) , Jack Hudson, Luka Lovic (Stephen McGuinness 62) Conor Crowley, Chris Lyons( Callum Thompson 81), Gerard Shortt (Jake Walker 81), Cole Omorehiomwan, Ben Feeney, Max Murphy, Joseph Power.

Referee: Marc Lynch.

