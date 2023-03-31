Dara O'Shea confirms he will miss the rest of the season through injury

His teammate for club and country Jason Molumby has also been ruled out of action for up to four weeks.
Dara O'Shea confirms he will miss the rest of the season through injury

INJURED: Dara O'Shea of Republic of Ireland in action against Randal Kolo Muani of France during the UEFA EURO 2024 Championship Qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and France at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Fri, 31 Mar, 2023 - 20:13
Andrew Horgan

Dara O'Shea has confirmed that he will miss the rest of West Bromwich Albion's season with a knee injury.

The defender picked up the knock during the Republic of Ireland's narrow defeat to France at the Aviva Stadium last Monday night and he took to Twitter to announce that he won't feature for the Championship club again this term.

"Gutted to be missing out on the rest of the season after injuring my knee. I will be cheering the boys on, as we look to finish the season as strong as possible. Thank you for all the messages of support so far today! Come on you Baggies," stated O'Shea.

His teammate for club and country Jason Molumby has also been ruled out of action for up to four weeks after suffering a groin injury in that loss to the French.

More in this section

Fabio Paratici File Photo Fabio Paratici agrees to take immediate leave of absence from Tottenham
Leicester City v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - King Power Stadium Brighton lucky to have a player like Evan Ferguson – Roberto De Zerbi
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League - St Mary's Stadium Thomas Tuchel sacked by Chelsea in meeting that ‘lasted three to five minutes’
Everton v Liverpool - Barclays Women's Super League - Goodison Park

Everton report financial loss for fifth successive year

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd