Dara O'Shea confirms he will miss the rest of the season through injury

Dara O'Shea has confirmed that he will miss the rest of West Bromwich Albion's season with a knee injury.
The defender picked up the knock during the Republic of Ireland's narrow defeat to France at the Aviva Stadium last Monday night and he took to Twitter to announce that he won't feature for the Championship club again this term.
"Gutted to be missing out on the rest of the season after injuring my knee. I will be cheering the boys on, as we look to finish the season as strong as possible. Thank you for all the messages of support so far today! Come on you Baggies," stated O'Shea.
His teammate for club and country Jason Molumby has also been ruled out of action for up to four weeks after suffering a groin injury in that loss to the French.