Brighton lucky to have a player like Evan Ferguson – Roberto De Zerbi

Roberto De Zerbi believes Brighton are 'lucky' to have teenage striker Evan Ferguson amid reported interest from a host of rival Premier League clubs
Brighton lucky to have a player like Evan Ferguson – Roberto De Zerbi

HOT PROSPECT: Evan Ferguson has scored seven Brighton goals this season. Pic: Mike Egerton/PA

Fri, 31 Mar, 2023 - 18:06
PA Sport

Roberto De Zerbi believes Brighton are “lucky” to have teenage striker Evan Ferguson amid reported interest from a host of rival Premier League clubs.

Ferguson has enjoyed a fine breakthrough season at the Amex Stadium and registered his first goal for the Republic of Ireland during the international break.

The impressive form of the 18-year-old, who has scored seven times for the Seagulls this season and has a contract until 2026, has led to him being linked with the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham, Liverpool and Chelsea.

De Zerbi is enjoying working with Ferguson and feels the former Bohemians player has significant room for further development.

“I think he’s playing very well,” the Albion boss told a press conference ahead of Saturday’s top-flight clash with Brentford.

“I told you a lot of times, I am happy with Evan, for his age, for his performances, but I think in my head my focus is on his improvement because he can and he has to improve.

“But he’s a good guy. He learns in a good direction and a good way and it’s lucky for us to have a player like Evan.”

Ferguson’s goals have helped fire Brighton to an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United, while the club continue to push for European qualification in the league.

The Wembley appointment with Erik ten Hag’s side is one of seven matches during an intense April for the Seagulls.

De Zerbi revealed on Friday that winger Jeremy Sarmiento could miss up to two months with a fractured metatarsal sustained on international duty with Ecuador.

While midfielder Adam Lallana is also sidelined and right-back Tariq Lamptey is working his way back from a knee issue, the Italian is confident his squad has sufficient depth to deal with the hectic fixture list.

“In the last part of the season every game can change your future and can decide the season and we are ready to play our best,” said De Zerbi.

“I’m sure we have resources to play seven games in a row in one month.”

Eighth-placed Brentford travel to the south coast below Brighton only on goal difference, albeit having played two games more.

The Bees’ strong season has been underpinned by 16 league goals from Ivan Toney, which led to an England debut for the striker last weekend.

De Zerbi is wary of the threats posed by a player who scored twice when Thomas Frank’s side defeated Albion 2-0 in October but has backed his centre-backs to come out on top on this occasion.

“He’s a top player,” he said of Toney.

“He’s playing like a top player this year. I didn’t know him (before I came to England) but he’s a complete player, fantastic player.

“I think we have defenders who are very strong and they are able to defend also with Toney.”

More in this section

Arsenal Training Session - London Colney - Wednesday 15th March Artéta hopeful William Saliba's back injury is not long-term issue
Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Cristian Stellini: It has been a bit chaotic but Tottenham not a club in crisis
Andy Pilley with Keith Long 31/3/2023 Keith Long: 'That’s why I’ve been brought to the club, to try and deliver promotion.'
BrightonPlace: EuropePlace: Republic of IrelandPlace: UKPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>PAINFUL: Thomas Tuchel said his dismissal by Chelsea last September ‘still hurts’. Pic: Steven Paston/PA</p>

Thomas Tuchel sacked by Chelsea in meeting that ‘lasted three to five minutes’

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd