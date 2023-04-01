Jon Walters: the only way is up for Waterford 

Waterford FC technical director Jonathan Walters has been a busy man the last few days with the managerial changes at the First Division club following the sacking of Danny Searle and the appointment on a three-year deal of new head coach, Keith Long.

Walters, who picked up 54 caps for the Republic of Ireland and played over 500 times in the UK, was entrusted with relieving Searle of his managerial duties at the RSC before head hunting his replacement along with Steve Curwood and Will Watt.

After opting for former Bohemians manager Keith Long, the focus now is on leading the club back to the Premier Division and Walters is excited to be part of the plans going forward with ambitions of owner Andy Pilley to have the Blues playing in Europe in the future.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner at the SETU Arena, Walters said: “It’s been a very busy period for this football club. I suppose we haven’t started off the best this season, but with the backing of the chairman and the multi-club model, it’s a fantastic time for me to be involved in Waterford.

“I think that there is only going to be one direction that this football club is going and that’s up. I’m excited to be involved with it with the full backing of the owner and chairman Andy Pilley.

“It was a big decision to part ways with Danny Searle, but we had to look at the long term strategy of the club and where we want to go as a club. After relieving Danny of his duties on Monday after the chairman had made the decision, it was a case of looking who was out there.

“We couldn’t think of a better candidate in Keith Long, who was out of work. The big thing was that he has the experience of building the club up, taking a team to the top end of the Premier Division, and his knowledge of the country and players. I have no doubt that it is going to be helpful to me and helpful to everyone involved in this football club.”

Walters, who is also the technical director at Pilley’s UK club Fleetwood Town, admits it was important to bring in someone that had the experience of managing in the League of Ireland. “I think that it was a very important part of the decision, and with Keith’s knowledge of the league inside out, the players in this country, what he wants to bring, and his ambitions. He is a winner. I’ve seen him manage a few times now, spoken to players about him, so from speaking to him this week, he has the desire to win, and that’s what we want at the club.

“The one thing that I’ve seen since coming to the club is the unbelievable support that we have. It’s been incredible, but I think for me, we have to bring that feel good factor around the club, which will prove where we want to go as a club.

“When you see what the owner has done in Fleetwood for the past 19 years is phenomenal, and there’s only one direction that the club here in Waterford wants to go. To be involved in that, to be part of that, and to be working with someone like Keith, it’s exciting.”

The former Republic of Ireland International is also looking forward to working with Long in bringing the best players to Waterford. “You mentioned about attracting players here as well. When players know where the club wants to go, what we want to do, a manager like Keith, and you look at the facilities here. We need to get this team pushing on and into the Premier Division.

“We want to make this club a real force. This is a sleeping giant of a club, and I’m here to try ensure that we’re ambitious and we have the drive to go forward. Waterford has always produced top players, and I know and played with players that have come from this area.

“I know how high they speak of this club, the area, and the people so we want to get this club back to where it should be. With Keith in the building now, he’ll know what he wants, and I’m looking forward to working with him.”