Wendie Renard back in France squad under new coach Herve Renard

Earlier this month, Corinne Diacre was sacked as France head coach, with the French Football Federation saying a "very significant fracture with senior players" had been observed
Wendie Renard back in France squad under new coach Herve Renard

BACK IN: France's Wendie Renard is part of the first France squad selected by new boss Herve Renard. Pic: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Fri, 31 Mar, 2023 - 15:45
PA Sport

Skipper Wendie Renard is part of the first France squad selected by new boss Herve Renard.

The 32-year-old Lyon defender in February announced she was taking a "step back" from the France set-up, saying she could "no longer support the current system which is far from what is required at the highest level".

She added that she could not play at this summer's World Cup under "under these conditions" and that it was "a sad day but necessary to preserve my mental health".

Earlier this month, Corinne Diacre was sacked as France head coach, with the French Football Federation saying a "very significant fracture with senior players" had been observed that had "reached a point of no return".

Herve Renard was appointed as her successor on Thursday, after leaving his role in charge of the Saudi Arabia men's team.

And on Friday his squad for friendlies against Colombia and Canada saw 142-cap Wendie Renard included among the 26 players selected.

Paris St Germain duo Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Kadidiatou Diani, who also in February announced they were putting their international careers on hold, are currently injured.

More in this section

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool - Premier League - Vitality Stadium Jurgen Klopp ‘positive’ after international break focused on transfer plans
Erling Haaland File Photo Manchester City to make late decision on Erling Haaland ahead of Liverpool clash
Marcus Rashford file photo Erik ten Hag confident Marcus Rashford will be fit to take on Newcastle
<p>MISSING OUT: William Saliba has been battling a back problem (John Walton/PA)</p>

Mikel Arteta hopeful William Saliba’s back injury is not long-term issue

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd