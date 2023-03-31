Wendie Renard back in France squad under new coach Herve Renard

Skipper Wendie Renard is part of the first France squad selected by new boss Herve Renard.
The 32-year-old Lyon defender in February announced she was taking a "step back" from the France set-up, saying she could "no longer support the current system which is far from what is required at the highest level".
She added that she could not play at this summer's World Cup under "under these conditions" and that it was "a sad day but necessary to preserve my mental health".
Earlier this month, Corinne Diacre was sacked as France head coach, with the French Football Federation saying a "very significant fracture with senior players" had been observed that had "reached a point of no return".
Herve Renard was appointed as her successor on Thursday, after leaving his role in charge of the Saudi Arabia men's team.
And on Friday his squad for friendlies against Colombia and Canada saw 142-cap Wendie Renard included among the 26 players selected.
Paris St Germain duo Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Kadidiatou Diani, who also in February announced they were putting their international careers on hold, are currently injured.