Barcelona in contact with Lionel Messi about possible return to club

Barcelona vice president Rafa Yuste has said the club has been in contact with Lionel Messi about a possible return to the Camp Nou
Barcelona in contact with Lionel Messi about possible return to club

RETURN?: World Cup winner Lionel Messi has been contacted by Barcelona, the club’s vice-president has said. Pic: Nick Potts/PA

Fri, 31 Mar, 2023
PA Sport

Barcelona vice president Rafa Yuste has said the club has been in contact with Lionel Messi about a possible return to the Camp Nou.

Messi made a tearful farewell to Barcelona in 2021 after the Catalan club were unable to offer him a new deal amid major financial woes, instead signing a two-year contract with Paris St Germain which expires this summer.

Barca have made little secret of their desire to bring the World Cup winner back to the club, and at a press conference on Friday Yuste said they had been in touch with the Argentinian’s representatives.

“Leo and his family know the affection I have for them,” Yuste said. “I participated in the negotiations which unfortunately did not lead to a certain result.

“I’ve always had and I have this thorn in my side that Leo couldn’t continue at our club.

“Messi knows how much we appreciate him. I would love for him to come back. We’re in contact, of course, with them.”

