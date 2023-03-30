Alan Reynolds to make Waterford comeback as Keith Long's number two

Ruaidhrí Higgins is about to lose his Derry City assistant as Alan Reynolds heads home to become sidekick to newly-appointed Waterford boss Keith Long.

Long on Wednesday became the eight permanent Blues manager since Reynolds ended his three-year tenure during the Covid-19-enforced break of 2020.

He succeeded Danny Searle, sacked on Monday after a disappointing start to the season which yielded just five points from the opening five matches for the First Division favourites.

Waterford have been under the control of Fleetwood Town owner Andy Pilley since last August and his Director of Football at both clubs, Jonathan Walters, led the hunt for the new boss.

Discussions were held with a couple of candidates, including Reynolds, whose job-share on the staff of the Ireland U21s made the prospect of him taking the vacancy a non-runner.

Once ex-Bohemians boss Keith Long was appointed, however, the idea of local legend Reynolds returning to the backroom staff, while maintaining his Ireland commitments during international breaks, was pursued and sealed.

Higgins will be disappointed to lose his 48-year-old sidekick after tomorrow’s trip to Tolka Park to face Shelbourne but understands the reasons.

Together they won the FAI Cup last season and are well in the mix to lead the Candystripes to their first title since 1997, sitting just two points off early leaders Bohemians.

However, the decision to leave a top-flight club on the rise to drop down a division isn’t solely for football reasons as the demands of travelling the longest distance on the island takes its toll on other aspects.