Erling Haaland remains injury doubt before Manchester City clash with Liverpool

Erling Haaland is an injury concern for Manchester City. Pic: Martin Rickett/PA

Thu, 30 Mar, 2023 - 17:21
Andy Hampson

Erling Haaland remains a doubt for Manchester City’s clash with Liverpool this weekend.

The Premier League’s top scorer was conspicuous by his absence as the champions published a series of photographs from their latest training session on Thursday.

The 22-year-old withdrew from the Norway squad for their recent Euro 2024 qualifiers against Spain and Georgia with a groin injury.

Erling Haaland has scored 42 goals for City this season (Richard Sellers/PA)

There have been no official updates on his condition since his father, the former City player Alf-Inge, was quoted by Norwegian TV saying his son had travelled to Barcelona for treatment.

Haaland has reportedly now returned to Manchester but he was not present in any of the images City posted in a gallery from Thursday’s training session on their website.

That has fuelled speculation about his availability for Saturday’s crucial encounter against Jurgen Klopp’s side at the Etihad Stadium.

City, although they have a game in hand, currently trail leaders Arsenal by eight points.

City’s Phil Foden has undergone appendix surgery (Richard Sellers/PA)

Manager Pep Guardiola is likely to give more information when he holds a press conference to preview the game on Friday.

Haaland has scored 28 goals in the Premier League and 42 in all competitions during a prolific first season in England.

City will definitely be without midfielder Phil Foden after the England international underwent appendix surgery last weekend.

<p>HOT PROPERTY: Ireland’s Chiedozie Ogbene with Kylian Mbappé of France. Pic: ©INPHO/Ben Brady</p>

Rotherham boss Taylor: 'We'll do everything we possibly can' to keep Ogbene

