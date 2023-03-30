Rotherham boss Taylor: 'We'll do everything we possibly can' to keep Ogbene

CHIEDOZIE Ogbene's heroics against France underlined his increasing readiness to make the step-up to the Premier League.

But that still didn't prevent the in-demand Republic of Ireland forward from being treated to a swift dose of reality on returning to his club Rotherham this week.

A man-of-the-match display in the 1-0 Euro 2024 qualifying defeat to the former World Champions at the Aviva Stadium did little to dampen the belief that the 25-year-old is destined to feature at English football's top table sooner rather than later.

Rotherham's South Yorkshire neighbours Sheffield United have been monitoring Ogbene, who is out of contract in the summer. The Bramall Lane club could be ready to make their move ahead of a hoped-for return to the top flight for Paul Heckingbottom's side, who sit second in the Championship.

West Bromwich Albion and Belgian club Standard Liege are among others keen on a player who looks set to end his four-year year stay at the New York Stadium at the end of the season.

Matt Taylor insists the Rotherham squad couldn't be happier for Ogbene, even if that does bring with it plenty of good-natured ribbing for the Cork-raised forward.

The Millers boss said: "He rightly got man-of-the match for the Republic in midweek and you could sense his joy in relation to that when he came back to the training ground today.

"He'll always get a little bit of stick from the lads because they all talk about Mbappe and all the French stars and now Chieo's back at Rotherham training on a Thursday afternoon in the pouring rain."

Ogbene added to his growing reputation by scoring in the friendly victory over Latvia in the run-up to the meeting with the French. With each impressive performance on the international stage, Rotherham's hopes of holding onto their prized-asset recede.

Taylor knows that comes with the territory at a club punching well above its weight in the second tier of English football, and he added: "I've always said that international recognition is the highest possible accolade and we're delighted that he's not only getting the recognition of playing, but he's also playing well.

"I thought it was a really positive performance from him against the French and a really good night. Yes, Ireland lost, but he showed what he's all about and the physical attributes he possesses."

Ogbene has contributed eight goals to Rotherham's bid to avoid a swift return to League one this season. Asked about the chances of keeping his top scorer if the forward continues to shine for club and country, Taylor added: "I honestly don't care about that. I want him to play well in every single opportunity he gets. He deserves everything he gets.

"In terms of his future, hopefully that's with ourselves and we'll do everything we possibly can but I would never want anyone to go away on the international stage and not play well for my benefit, that would be a selfish thing to do."