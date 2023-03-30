FAI to award all Irish WNT players a cap as part of 50-year celebrations

As part of the 50 year celebrations, the FAI are to give every player who took part in an official game at senior level a one-off commemorative cap which will feature the unique 50-Year crest. They will be given the special cap ahead of this summer's World Cup Finals.

This is to recognise the contributions the many women involved with the National Team have given over the past five decades.

Also, there will be a reunion with members of the first team who beat Wales 3-2 away on the 13th May 1973 and first home game defeating Northern Ireland 4-1 on the 30th June 1973 in Dublin in May.

They will also be special guests when the current Ireland team take on France in Tallaght Stadium on July 6th.

This will be Vera Pauw's sides last game before they head to Australia and New Zealand for the World Cup tournament which gets underway on the 20th July.

“It is so important to show appreciation to those who went before us and helped to drive women’s football forward" said Manger Vera Pauw.

"I am proud that I have been asked to help to take this next step in honouring these amazing women – we stand on their shoulders.

"I want to thank them for what they have done for the game during a time when they did not get the kind of visibility that they deserved.

"I’m grateful to the work that managers like Noel King, Sue Ronan and Colin Bell did before me and I know that our team acknowledges the impact that former players had on raising standards for them.

“We try to make time for the women who have helped to shape what women’s football is now in Ireland and it is brilliant to see people like Paula Gorham, Linda Gorman, Olivia O’Toole, Emma Byrne and many others at our games, at promotional events and continuing to be fantastic ambassadors for our team and women’s football as a whole".