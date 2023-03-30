Shane Long recalls moment he knew 'writing was on the wall' for his Ireland career 

88-cap Republic of Ireland striker Shane Long has recalled the moment he knew his time in a green shirt was coming to an end.

Under Stephen Kenny, a whole host of young strikers have been given their chance to stake a claim for a green shirt. Aaron Connolly, Troy Parrott, Michael Obafemi, Chiedozie Ogbene, Evan Ferguson and Adam Idah have all seen game time since Kenny took over.

But it was a decision from Kenny around Norwich striker Idah's squad number that saw veteran Long staring into the obis, with regards to his Ireland career.

Speaking on the Kay And Ash Share Your Voice Podcast, which features his wife, Kayleigh, the former Cork City striker spoke on how, from his perspective, he was being replaced by Cork native Idah.

"It was late in my Ireland career. So obviously when you come into the ranks you get a high number in the Ireland squad.

"I remember Kevin Doyle was number 9, Richie Dunne was number 5, Robbie Keane was number 10. Going back over the years it was Gary Kelly number 2, Ian Harte number 3. You kind of earned your number in the squad,” Tipperary native Long said.

“Once Kevin [Doyle] had left international football and gone to America, I was given the number 9 shirt. I was so proud to have that number, and I had it for years.

"Stephen Kenny called me into the squad. He called me, Seamus Coleman and Darren Randolph, he wanted to start a new tradition of welcoming new players, give them their first Ireland jersey.

"I had a little speech saying how proud I was to make my first appearance, just introducing them to the team, which I thought was a great idea.

He continued: "So Seamus Coleman steps up, I think he had Dara O'Shea and gives him the number 23 jersey. Randolph stepped up, I think it was Caoimhin Kelleher he gave the jersey to, another high number. And then I stepped up and it was Adam Idah, and I was delighted because obviously he's [from] Cork City, he's a bit of a culchie like myself, a young guy, big potential.

"So I gave a speech and I held up the shirt, and on the back it was number 9. I remember just handing that jersey over and I just wanted to storm out of that room.

"And if it was at club level I would have left, that would have been me gone. I didn’t want to take away from Adam.

"That was a manager making a statement. I rang Kayleigh, she’s my sounding board and she was raging as well. Adam hadn't made an appearance for Ireland, he hadn't earned the shirt.”

The former Cork City man said he even sought out the kit man to find out who was in charge of picking the squad numbers.

"I spent so many years trying to earn that number. That was one of the lowest. I didn’t want to take away from Adam, it was a big moment for him.

"I went straight to the kit man and asked him who picks the numbers, and he said the gaffer. So I knew then that the writing was on the wall."

Long was last capped against Qatar in the Summer of 2021.