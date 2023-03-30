Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood ruled out for the rest of the season

The New Zealand international, who joined from Newcastle in January, has picked up a thigh injury.
Chris Wood has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a thigh injury (Tim Goode/PA)
Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The New Zealand international, who joined from Newcastle in January, picked up a thigh injury in the game against Tottenham earlier this month, but still travelled to meet up with his country 10 days ago.

He has suffered a new problem and will now miss the final 11 games of the season as Forest try to beat the drop.

“Chris Wood is out for the season. He’s picked up an injury during the international break,” boss Steve Cooper said at his press conference to preview Saturday’s home clash with Wolves.

There is further bad news as Serge Aurier, Andre Ayew and Gustavo Scarpa also picked up injuries during the international break which leaves them as doubts for the weekend.

Brennan Johnson is also a doubt after missing Wales’ two matches with a groin injury sustained in the Tottenham loss, which led to Rob Page criticising Forest’s handling of the situation.

“Brennan is not back to full fitness,” Cooper added. “It’s something we are assessing on a daily basis and are having to manage.

“Like some of the other guys, it’s a little bit inconclusive at the moment, in terms of availability for the next games, with us having three in a week.

“It’s a day-by-day situation, not just with him but with a few of the boys.

“That’s pretty normal for this time of the season, after so many games and training sessions; it’s inevitable you pick up some injuries, some niggles and some knocks that can fluctuate day to day.

“It’s an ongoing process, not just with him but with a few of the lads – but that’s normal for the time of the season.”

Wood’s absence has at least been offset by the imminent return of striker Taiwo Awoniyi.

The 25-year-old has been out with a groin injury since early January but has returned to full training and Cooper says he is looking sharp.

“He would have been key anyway, regardless of the injury to Chris Wood,” said the Forest boss.

“The injury came at a time where he was really starting to show his worth; he was in a real good run of form, in terms of performances.

“I remember he scored against Southampton in the game he got injured. He’d worked really hard through the World Cup break and had come back during that preparation phase for the return in good shape.

“We’d then seen that when we started playing again, so the injury didn’t come at a good time at all.”

Forest would climb above Wolves with victory at the City Ground as they look for a first win in seven games.

