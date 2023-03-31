'We want Turner’s Cross to be a fortress' - Healy admits home form needs to improve

Colin Healy made two key admissions when he met with reporters at Cork City’s training base in Bishopstown during the week.

The first was that City could be doing better this season.

One win and two draws from their opening six games isn’t bad considering the away fixtures they have had to contend with – trips to FAI Cup winners Derry City, Champions Shamrock Rovers, and Sligo Rovers – on their return to the Premier Division.

Those results are currently good enough for 7th in the table albeit they do have the same number of points as St Patrick’s Athletic in 9th. But it’s the “up and down” nature of the performances in which Healy’s referring to.

Which brings us to his second key admission and that is that City’s home form needs to improve.

Either side of their impressive 4-0 dismantling of UCD were disappointing defeats to Bohemians and then Shelbourne in their last outing before the international break.

“It needs to be better, yeah, absolutely,” admitted Healy, who is hoping that will start on Friday night when they welcome Drogheda United to Turner’s Cross (kick-off is at 7:45pm).

“We had a very good performance against UCD, against Shels we could have been better. We need to be better. We know that and hopefully that happens Friday.

“We want Turner’s Cross to be a fortress. We don’t want them to be coming down thinking ‘this is a great place to play, six or seven thousand people here.’

“We want them to come down and think it’s going to be difficult for them and we need to start doing that.

“It (the start) could be better. The performances have been up and down. We had some good performances but we didn’t get the full points that we wanted.

“We have to demand from each other. Shels coming down and with the players we have we should be getting something out of the game.

“It was a hard one to take but the performances before that against Sligo and against Rovers I thought were very, very good but we just didn’t see out the game which is something that we have to work on.

“We need to be focussed and we need to be ready because Drogheda are a very good side. We have to go and put on a performance.

“We want to put on a performance for our fans. We have been getting big crowds in, so we are hoping to go and get the three points.”

Staying true to their mixed fortunes and Healy will be without Matt Healy for 3-4 weeks as the playmaker, who was forced to pull out of Republic of Ireland U21 duty, recovers from a hip flexor injury.

But the Rebel Army boss will have Aaron Bolger back and available for selection following the heavy knock to the head he suffered against Shamrock Rovers.