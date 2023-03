Katie McCabe was forced to hobble out of Arsenal’s Champions League quarter-final victory over Bayern Munich tonight — handing Vera Pauw an untimely injury scare.

The Ireland skipper collapsed in a heap clutching her lower leg in the closing stages of the 2-0 second-leg win at the Emirates and had to be helped off the pitch by the Gunners’ medical staff.

Pauw is due to name her squad for the upcoming double-header friendly against USA on April 8 and 11 but her star player looks a major doubt to be on the plane to face the world champions.

These are the final away friendlies for Ireland’s trip to the World Cup in July. They host Zambia and France at Tallaght before they travel Down Under to face co-hosts Australia on July 20 at an expected sold-out Sydney Olympic Stadium. Olympic gold medallists Canada on July 26 and Nigeria on 31 complete the group for Ireland.

Arsenal overturned a first-half deficit to march into the semi-final.

Frida Maanum opened the scoring with a fine finish at the end of a flowing move before Stina Blackstenius headed home a second to put Arsenal ahead on aggregate heading into the second half.

McCabe had been linked with a January transfer move to Women’s Super League Champions Chelsea but regained her place in the side and played a major part in this triumph before one of her trademark ferocious tackles ended in her withdrawal.

An update on McCabe’s condition from Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall is expected.