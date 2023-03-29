Marcus Rashford says reports he wants £500,000-a-week deal ‘complete nonsense’

The England forward will be out of contract in 2024
Marcus Rashford says reports he wants £500,000-a-week deal ‘complete nonsense’
Marcus Rashford will be out of contract with United in 2024 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Wed, 29 Mar, 2023 - 18:02
PA

Marcus Rashford says reports he is looking for a new deal worth £500,000 per week to extend his contract at Manchester United are “complete nonsense”.

The England forward will be out of contract in 2024, with the club having triggered a one-year extension earlier this season.

Negotiations continue over finalising a long-term deal for Rashford, who has been in fine form since his return from the World Cup, scoring 19 goals in 25 appearances.

Rashford, though, has rejected suggestions he is holding out for a big-money pay deal to stay at Old Trafford.

“Just before this one starts to do the rounds! It’s complete nonsense,” Rashford wrote on his Instagram story.

“The club and myself have been respectful to one another, and that’s how it will remain. My focus is purely on finishing as well as possible in the league and winning trophies.”

Rashford was called up for England’s Euro 2024 qualification double-header against Italy and Ukraine, but withdrew having picked up a knock during United’s FA Cup quarter-final win over Fulham.

The 25-year-old, who spent some time in New York during the international break, has returned to training with United ahead of Sunday’s Premier League game at Newcastle.

More in this section

Bohemians v UCD - SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division Virgin Media Television to broadcast first ever SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division fixture
Waterford FC appoint Keith Long as the club’s head coach Waterford FC appoint Keith Long as the club’s head coach
Scotland v Spain - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying - Group A - Hampden Park Win over ‘big nation’ had been coming, says Scotland’s Callum McGregor
Man UtdPlace: UK
Aleksandar Mitrovic, centre, has been charged with violent conduct after grabbing referee Chris Kavanagh at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Aleksandar Mitrovic ‘regrets actions’ and apologises to referee Chris Kavanagh

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd