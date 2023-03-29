Fabio Paratici's ban extended worldwide in blow to Spurs

Fabio Paratici will have to step away from his job as Tottenham’s managing director of football after Fifa said it had extended worldwide a ban imposed on him in Italy
BAN EXTENDED: Tottenham Hotspur managing director Fabio Paratici. Pic: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Wed, 29 Mar, 2023 - 11:25
Fabio Paratici will have to step away from his job as Tottenham’s managing director of football after Fifa said it had extended worldwide a ban imposed on him in Italy after his former club Juventus were found guilty of false accounting.

Juventus were docked 15 league points in January at the resolution of a long-running investigation. Paratici, who joined Spurs in 2021, was among a number of former and current Juventus executives to receive lengthy bans, after a hearing at the federal court of appeal.

His 30-month ban initially applied only to Italian football but Fifa said in a statement on Wednesday in response to a question from the Guardian relating to Paratici: “Fifa can confirm that following a request by the Italian FA (FIGC), the chairperson of Fifa disciplinary committee has decided to extend the sanctions imposed by FIGC on several football officials to have worldwide effect.” 

Juventus have denied wrongdoing and they and Paratici have appealed. Fifa’s move comes as Tottenham seek a replacement for Antonio Conte, who left his post as manager by mutual consent on Sunday, and make transfer plans.

On Tuesday Tottenham published an extended interview with Paratici in which he described Conte’s departure as “the right decision” and called on everyone at the club to focus on a successful end to the season.

The forward Son Heung-min has said he was saddened by Conte’s exit and feels responsible. “As a player, I am really sorry,” he said. “He’s a world-class coach, and we had a great journey together. I should have played better. I feel responsible for his departure, because I haven’t helped the club all that much.”

Guardian

