Fabio Paratici's ban extended worldwide in blow to Spurs

Fabio Paratici will have to step away from his job as Tottenham’s managing director of football after Fifa said it had extended worldwide a ban imposed on him in Italy after his former club Juventus were found guilty of false accounting.

Juventus were docked 15 league points in January at the resolution of a long-running investigation. Paratici, who joined Spurs in 2021, was among a number of former and current Juventus executives to receive lengthy bans, after a hearing at the federal court of appeal.