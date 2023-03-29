Rodri slams Scotland's 'rubbish' approach after Spain loss

Spain captain Rodri criticised Scotland's "rubbish" approach to football after his team were on the end of a Hampden defeat in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The Manchester City player accused Scotland of time-wasting and provocation after Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay hit a double to earn Scotland a 2-0 victory and a first win over Spain in 39 years.

Rodri told Viaplay Sports: "It's the way they play. You have to respect at the end but for me it's a bit rubbish because it's always wasting time. They provoke you and they always fall.

"This for me is not football. For the speed of the sport you have to move on, but the referee has to take part of this and he says nothing.

"It was frustrating because we want to win and it's difficult because they waste time, waste time. But it is what it is. They have their weapons and we have our weapons and we will learn for the next time."

Some of Spain's players incurred the wrath of the Scotland fans for theatrical falls, notably Joselu who twice went down in the box in dramatic fashion, and Pedro Porro, who rolled in agony after a clash for which Andy Robertson received a yellow card.

When asked whether his own team were guilty of going down too easily, the midfielder said: "No, we want to go into battle and we always fight but this is not about fighting. It's about wasting time, four or five players on the floor, these kind of situations."

McTominay admitted there was some gamesmanship going on but he felt both teams were guilty.

"I feel everyone on the pitch was at it, diving around, making the game slow," he said.

"It wasn't really a clean game in terms of everyone getting up and getting on with little fouls.

"It was a difficult night for the referee because everyone was making the most of everything.

"But sometimes that's the way it has got to be, you have got to do stuff like that when you want to keep hold of a lead.

"Look at this place, I have never seen anything like it, it's incredible."

McTominay seized the opportunity to record a famous victory with strikes early in each half to make it four goals in two games.

"The manager said in his talk before we went on the bus that this is the chance to create your own legacy as a Scotland player," he said.

"These are the nights that in 20-30 years people will remember and they watch the games back and say they were there. That's what it is all about."