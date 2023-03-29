SFA to probe apparent headbutt by Rangers coach on Celtic boss

The Scottish Football Association is set to investigate after Rangers assistant Craig McPherson appeared to headbutt Celtic manager Fran Alonso
INVESTIGATION: Celtic head coach Fran Alonso during a SWPL1 match between Rangers Women and Celtic Women at Broadwood Stadium. Pic: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group via Getty Images

Wed, 29 Mar, 2023 - 09:04
The Scottish Football Association is set to investigate after Rangers assistant Craig McPherson appeared to headbutt Celtic manager Fran Alonso at the end of Monday's Scottish Women's Premier League encounter, the PA news agency understands.

In footage captured by Sky Sports following the match, McPherson seemed to aim a headbutt at the back of Alonso's head as the players were shaking hands.

The SFA is awaiting the referee's report and will look into the incident via the compliance officer.

Rangers were on the verge of securing a dramatic victory at Broadwood until Caitlin Hayes' stoppage-time equaliser ensured the rivals would share the points.

Alonso, who has previously worked under Ronald Koeman and Mauricio Pochettino at Everton and Southampton respectively, told Sky Sports he was called a "little rat" as the footage was shown to him after the match.

The 46-year-old Spaniard said: "I don't know. You can see there, somebody pushed me from behind. I never talked to (McPherson) the whole game.

"It's obviously disappointing to concede a goal in the last minute, I totally get it. But I don't know.

"I was called a 'little rat', I don't know why."

A Celtic spokesperson said: "Clearly this is a hugely concerning incident, falling well below any acceptable standard.

"We understand the matter is now being investigated and it will be up to all relevant authorities to take any appropriate action."

Rangers have been contacted for comment by PA.

When asked about the incident after the match, Rangers head coach Malky Thomson told Sky Sports: "Without me seeing it at all, I don't know that I can comment on it.

"If that's the case, then there will be an investigation and we'll obviously look at it."

Former Morton and Falkirk midfielder McPherson, 52, had spells as assistant manager at Morton and Dumbarton before joining up with Thompson in the summer of 2021.

The 1-1 draw - in the first Scottish women's game televised live by Sky Sports - ensured Celtic and Rangers remained second and third, respectively.

Rangers appeared set to leapfrog Celtic thanks to a 36th-minute goal from Brogan Hay, until Hayes' stoppage-time strike kept Alonso's side unbeaten against the defending champions this season.

