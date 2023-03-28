Gareth Bale receives fond farewell from Cardiff crowd before Wales v Latvia

Five-times Champions League winner Bale retired from football in January.
Gareth Bale receives fond farewell from Cardiff crowd before Wales v Latvia
Gareth Bale addresses the crowd in Cardiff (Nick Potts/PA).
Tue, 28 Mar, 2023 - 20:06
Phil Blanche

Gareth Bale was given a rousing send-off by Wales supporters before their Euro 2024 qualifier against Latvia in Cardiff.

Five-times Champions League winner Bale retired from football in January after making a record 111 appearances for the Wales men’s national team.

The former Real Madrid star also scored an all-time best 41 goals during a 16-year international career which saw him play at two European Championships and last year’s World Cup.

He was introduced to the sell-out Cardiff City Stadium crowd before kick-off as fans sang ‘Viva Gareth Bale’ – the song that became synonymous with his Wales career.

Gareth Bale applauds the fans in Cardiff (David Davies/PA).

“I just want to say what an honour it has been to represent my country and play in front of the best fans in the world,” said Bale, 33, addressing the capacity crowd after flying back from his Los Angeles home.

“You’ve supported me and my family through the lowest of lows and the highest of highs.

“It’s been a pleasure to play in front of you throughout my whole career.

“You make it so special to what it is today and I will be cheering on like you. I will see you see some time in the future.”

More in this section

Republic of Ireland v France - UEFA EURO 2024 Championship Qualifier James McClean reveals he has been diagnosed with autism
Republic of Ireland v France - UEFA EURO 2024 Championship Qualifier Second-half syndrome strikes Ireland again 
Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium Everton insist charge will have no impact on new stadium’s funding or completion
WalesBalePlace: UK
<p>THE MAN IN THE ARENA: Ireland manager Stephen Kenny will know his side need to deliver some big results. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile</p>

S Dion Fanning: Stephen Kenny culture warriors get to fight another day

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd