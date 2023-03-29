Colin Healy slams 'ridiculous' racist abuse of Ireland U15 squad

Cork City manager Colin Healy has slammed the “ridiculous” racist abuse the Republic of Ireland U15 squad received while on international duty last week.

The FAI released a statement on Friday condemning the ‘vile and horrific’ comments aimed at players from the Ireland men’s U15 squad on multiple social media outlets.

City striker Jaden Umeh featured in both of Ireland’s back-to-back 6-0 wins over Latvia in Dublin and Healy, who was previously a coach in the Irish underage set-up, strongly condemned those responsible.

“It’s ridiculous,” insisted Healy.

“They shouldn’t be subjected to that, it’s ridiculous. I’m not on social media so I don’t see any of that stuff but it is ridiculous.

“I just… I just don’t understand some people sometimes. It’s ridiculous, it shouldn’t have been said.

“You’ve seen it last night (against France) all the talent that is coming through, that’s all coming from underage International football.” City also condemned the abuse on their official Twitter account tweeting: We fully support the FAI’s stance on this matter and support the decision to refer this to the relevant authorities.

“We condemn this vile behaviour in the strongest possible terms and offer our unconditional support to the players affected.

Liam Kearney, who is the head of the City academy added: “It's incredible to think there are people out there who find it acceptable to racially abuse young talented kids representing their country at the highest level. It is completely unacceptable and can not be tolerated.”

Healy also praised his former City team-mate Chiedozie Ogbene for his man-of-the-match display against World Cup runners-up France at the Aviva on Monday night.

“His career is getting better and better and we are all delighted for him,” added Healy.

“I was here when he came into the first team and it was like he was here the last three or four years. He’s a confident lad.

“I thought he would have a chance (to play with Ireland). He’s got the pace and he’s got a great attitude, people like him.

“You can see in his performances, even last night (against France), every time he got on the ball it looked like he was going to do something.

“It’s great for him and he’s another lad from our academy so it’s fantastic and hopefully he goes on to have a great career because he deserves it.”