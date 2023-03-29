Colin Healy slams 'ridiculous' racist abuse of Ireland U15 squad

The Cork City manager added to statements released by the club and the FAI following the incident last week.
Colin Healy slams 'ridiculous' racist abuse of Ireland U15 squad

RIDICULOUS: Cork City manager Colin Healy during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Shamrock Rovers and Cork City at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Wed, 29 Mar, 2023 - 08:00
Andrew Horgan

Cork City manager Colin Healy has slammed the “ridiculous” racist abuse the Republic of Ireland U15 squad received while on international duty last week.

The FAI released a statement on Friday condemning the ‘vile and horrific’ comments aimed at players from the Ireland men’s U15 squad on multiple social media outlets.

City striker Jaden Umeh featured in both of Ireland’s back-to-back 6-0 wins over Latvia in Dublin and Healy, who was previously a coach in the Irish underage set-up, strongly condemned those responsible.

“It’s ridiculous,” insisted Healy.

“They shouldn’t be subjected to that, it’s ridiculous. I’m not on social media so I don’t see any of that stuff but it is ridiculous.

“I just… I just don’t understand some people sometimes. It’s ridiculous, it shouldn’t have been said.

“You’ve seen it last night (against France) all the talent that is coming through, that’s all coming from underage International football.” City also condemned the abuse on their official Twitter account tweeting: We fully support the FAI’s stance on this matter and support the decision to refer this to the relevant authorities.

“We condemn this vile behaviour in the strongest possible terms and offer our unconditional support to the players affected.

Liam Kearney, who is the head of the City academy added: “It's incredible to think there are people out there who find it acceptable to racially abuse young talented kids representing their country at the highest level. It is completely unacceptable and can not be tolerated.”

Healy also praised his former City team-mate Chiedozie Ogbene for his man-of-the-match display against World Cup runners-up France at the Aviva on Monday night.

“His career is getting better and better and we are all delighted for him,” added Healy.

“I was here when he came into the first team and it was like he was here the last three or four years. He’s a confident lad.

“I thought he would have a chance (to play with Ireland). He’s got the pace and he’s got a great attitude, people like him.

“You can see in his performances, even last night (against France), every time he got on the ball it looked like he was going to do something.

“It’s great for him and he’s another lad from our academy so it’s fantastic and hopefully he goes on to have a great career because he deserves it.”

More in this section

Wales v Latvia - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying - Group D - Cardiff City Stadium Wales keep up strong start in qualifying with win over Latvia
Greece v Republic of Ireland - UEFA European Under-19 Championship Elite Round Ireland U19s fail to qualify for Euros after Greek defeat 
Wales v Latvia - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying - Group D - Cardiff City Stadium Gareth Bale receives fond farewell from Cardiff crowd before Wales v Latvia
<p>MAN OF THE MOMENT: Scotland's Scott McTominay (left) celebrates. Pic: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.</p>

Scott McTominay stuns Spain to extend Scotland’s perfect start to qualifying

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd