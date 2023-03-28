'We have to get two wins from those games' -Ogbene clear on aims for June qualifiers 

Chiedozie Ogbene admits that six points from the June qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar are imperative for Ireland to realise their European Championship mission.

France are already jetting into the distance for one of the tickets from Group B, leaving Ireland to battle it out with Netherlands and, to a lesser extent, Greece, for the second spot on offer to the Germany showpiece.

Despite battling France for spells on Wednesday, Ireland are pointless from their opener and the race is one to accumulate points in the eight-series that culminates in Amsterdam on November 18.

Ogbene was at the hub of Ireland’s gameplan before a sold-out Lansdowne Road crowd, stretching the defence of Europe’s best team and winning a couple of first-half frees which were wasted.

Ireland must overcome the Athens heat on June 16 to extract full points from Gus Poyet’s Greece before they return home for a stroll against the cannon-fodder of Gibraltar three days later.

"We have to get two wins from those games,” asserted the Corkman.

“That's the expectation we have of ourselves but we need to be consistent.

"It will be difficult obviously but that's something we're striving towards.

"I'm sure the Netherlands were shocked by France's performance in the first half last Friday (the 4-0 defeat) and by watching that game we knew we couldn't make the same mistakes.

"We have to be confident of winning those games against the Dutch.”

Ogbene, who was rewarded for his winner against Latvia last Wednesday by getting the nod ahead of Michael Obafemi, was content with his contribution.

“Part of my role was to protect the defenders, especially with the speed of Kylian Mbappé,” he said of tracking back to shackle the French captain.

“For the manager to have trust in me is a privilege.”

Ogbene may report for international duty in June having parted ways with Rotherham United.

The Championship strugglers are awaiting the attacker’s decision on a contract offer but also aware of richer hawkers from elsewhere circling.

“We will be doing all we can to keep our players like Chieo,” said Millers boss Matt Taylor.

"He has had a great season for us. People forget that this is his first full season in the Championship.

"He is still learning, still improving and there is so much more to come.

"Chieo has been one of our standout players and we are all hoping that he will still be with us next season but sometimes things are out of our control.

"It's all down to any other clubs who are interested. Plus finance."