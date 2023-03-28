James McClean reveals he has been diagnosed with autism

DIAGNOSIS: James McClean has revealed he has been diagnosed with autism. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tue, 28 Mar, 2023 - 14:47
TJ Galvin

Ireland international James McClean has revealed he has been diagnosed with autism. 

The Wigan Athletic player revealed the news on his Instagram account in a post about his daughter for Autism Awareness Week.

The Derry man decided to reveal the news in support of his daughter, Willow-Ivy, who was diagnosed four years ago.

"As you all know, my daughter Willow-Ivy is autistic," he wrote on Instagram.

"The last four years have been life changing in the most amazing way but also very difficult at times as her daddy watching her overcome so many obstacles in her life and learning how to manage the challenges she faces on a daily basis.

"The more Erin and I learned about autism the more we began to recognise I was very similar to Willow in more ways than we thought.

"I see so many small traits in her that I see in myself. So I decided to go and get an ASD assessment.

"It’s been a bit of a journey and now having a diagnosis I feel it’s time to share it, for the week that’s in it.

"I have debated for a while going public in sharing this as I’ve done this for Willow-Ivy, to let her know that I understand and that being autistic wont and should never hold her back from reaching her goals and dreams.

"Daddy’s girl."

