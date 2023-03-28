Netherlands beat Gibraltar to kick-start Euro 2024 qualifying campaign

The Netherlands bounced back from being thrashed by France to beat 10-man Gibraltar 3-0 and kick-start their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign
BACK ON TRACK: Netherlands' Wout Weghorst, left, and Matthijs de Ligt, right, celebrate with Nathan Ake, number 5, who scored his side's second goal during the Euro 2024 group B qualifying match against Gibraltar at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Tue, 28 Mar, 2023 - 11:53
PA Sport

The Netherlands bounced back from being thrashed by France to beat 10-man Gibraltar 3-0 and kick-start their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Nathan Ake's double added to Memphis Depay's opener to give Ronald Koeman's men the win in Group B after their 4-0 humbling last week.

Gibraltar played over half-an-hour with 10 men after Liam Walker's dismissal early in the second half.

The Netherlands still sit third in the table behind France - who beat the Republic of Ireland 1-0 - and Greece, who have played a game less.

Michael Gregoritsch scored a late winner as Austria snatched a 2-1 comeback victory over Estonia in Group F.

He had already missed first-half penalty before netting the winner with two minutes left after Florian Kainz had levelled.

Rauno Sappinen was on target with the opener after 25 minutes, just eight minutes after Gregoritsch's penalty miss.

Sweden thumped Azerbaijan 5-0 elsewhere in Group F with two late goals from Anthony Elanga and Jesper Karlsson adding the gloss to victory.

Emil Forsberg's opener and Bahlul Mustafazade's had given the hosts a commanding lead before Coventry's Viktor Gyokeres netting a third.

In Group G, Balint Vecsei, Dominik Szoboszlai and Martin Adam scored to give Hungary a 3-0 win over Bulgaria in their opener, while Dusan Vlahovic's late brace handed Serbia a 2-0 win in Montenegro.

Moldova drew 0-0 with the Czech Republic in Group E, while Karol Swiderski's goal four minutes before half-time gave Poland a 1-0 win over Albania to continue their 100 per cent start in the group.

