Séamus Coleman urges Ireland to maintain standard set against France

Séamus Coleman has implored his Ireland team to make the best of Monday’s opening night defeat against France by challenging to qualify for next year’s Euros.

Ireland produced a valiant display against Europe’s highest-ranked team, defending well and mounting a late change, yet ultimately left without a goal or a point from the 1-0 loss.

Stephen Kenny’s misfired target of winning last year’s Uefa Nations League group dropped Ireland to third seeds for the qualifying draw in October and hence a daunting group against the French, Netherlands, Greece and Gibraltar.

First and second placed teams by the series completion in November advance directly to the Germany showpiece next June.

Based on their opening pair of matches, the 4-0 humbling of the Dutch and a workmanlike win in Dublin, few will doubt France already look assured of progression. That leaves one automatic spot up for grabs.

Otherwise the backdoor of a four-team Nations League playoff group must be hurdled to be part of the 24-nation tournament.

Next on Ireland’s itinerary is 'Double G' – away to Greece on June 16 followed by the visit of minnows Gibraltar three days later.

Now that the opportunity of causing an upset on home turf is gone, collection of points is imperative.

Coleman knows the preciousness of those, being part of an Everton side in their second successive relegation scrap, and urged his team to maintain their standards against the lesser lights in the summer.

“It's not just about playing France under the lights,” he noted.

"We played really well against France and have to take the positives. This display will put us in good stead going into the summer games.

"This is the marker that we have set. We have to carry on the momentum now - that's what we must do.”

Once Ireland’s resistance was broken early in the second half through Benjamin Pavard’s rising shot into the top corner, they had to show attacking intent to avoid finishing empty-handed.

France, actually, produced the better chances over the next 20 minutes; not until the introduction of James McClean on 77 minutes did Ireland begin to threaten.

A flurry of late corners culminated in a free header for Nathan Collins that forced a superb one-handed save from Mike Maignan.

"I thought Nathan’s header was going in and on another night it does,” observed 34-year-old Coleman.

"We showed good discipline, worked so hard and were knocking on the door.

"We kept them to limited chances. We are all disappointed in the dressing-room but there is such a sense of togetherness in the group.

"France were holding on at the end but we get no points from that.”