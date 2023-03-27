Chiedozie Ogbene: 'I’m just devastated for the guys. We gave everything out there'

Man of the match Chiedozie Ogbene admitted to being devastated at the 1-0 Euro 2024 qualifier home loss against France.

But the Republic of Ireland forward stressed that the team should be proud of the performance and that the future under Stephen Kenny is ‘very bright’.

The 25-year-old stressed the Boys in Green might have got something at a packed Aviva Stadium against the 2022 World Cup finalists had it not been for the late heroics of Les Bleus goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

“The atmosphere said it all," the Corkman said. "There were a lot of positives to take from the game. We had enough chances to get a point at least. I’m just devastated for the guys. We gave everything out there.

“That comes from the application all week – the way we trained. I said it before, we trained to win the game. We were just unfortunate not to get a result out there.”

He continued: “We know the sort of quality they (France) possess. We all know what we have to do for the team – we have to make sacrifices. And work hard. We know how difficult this level (international football) is. Credit to the boys, we worked really hard. Nathan Collins with that header. So close, We defended really well."

A miss-placed Josh Cullen pass allowed Benjamin Pavard to score the decisive goal with a brilliant strike from outside the box.

But the Rotherham player believes that the Irish side matched the 2018 world champions.

“We were a little unfortunate to give away such a goal," he said. "We were beaten by a spectacular shot from long distance. What can you do? We gave a very good account of ourselves. We should be very proud. We matched – one if not the best – teams in the world. That’s a credit to us. And what we are trying to achieve. The future’s bright.”

On Maignan’s late wonder save to deny Nathan Collins, Ogbene said: “He pulled off some great saves towards the end. The pressure was put on them. That shows just how far we have come. We put pressure on one of the best teams in the world. I’m very happy overall. I am very positive about this team. I’m very positive. We’re obviously disappointed to come away with something.

“That’s the level we’re at. That’s the expectations we’ve put on ourselves. We’re disappointed to lose against the best in the world. We just hope we can rectify it in the away game against them.”