How they rated: Chiedozie Ogbene set the tone for brave Irish performance

Gavin Bazunu

There was little the Southampton goalkeeper could have done to keep out Benjamin Pavard’s goal - the game’s first attempt on target - and he was not called into meaningful action until getting down well to save from Moussa Diaby three quarters of the way in. 6

Nathan Collins

The Wolves defender was Ireland’s primary target from set pieces and that strategy almost paid off with a fine, late header that Mike Maignan kept out with an exceptional stop. Defensively sound - something that could be said for all of those alongside him. 6

John Egan

Made an important headed clearance in the first half and relished the physical challenge of coming up against Olivier Giroud, who was hooked not long after the hour mark. Booked in the final moments for booting Aurelien Tchouameni in the face. 6

Dara O'Shea

Had more touches than any other Ireland player despite being subbed with a dozen minutes to play. The West Brom man was efficient with his passing and hardly ever caught out of possession. 6

Seamus Coleman

The captain’s pace may have evaded him but this performance showed he may never lose his nous. Kylian Mbappe was nullified and the captain made a notable covering run late on that felt like a throwback to 10 years ago. 6

Josh Cullen

Burnley midfielder may have nightmares over the pass that gifted possession to Pavard but he must continue to be courageous in the games to come. Lucky to avoid an early booking for cynical tackle on Randal Kolo Muani. 5

Jayson Molumby

Earned roars of approval for a lung-burning defensive run and sliding tackle in an all-action first half but he was one of several to tire as the evening wore on. Then again he did have a decent chance to kickstart the late flurry in search of a leveller. 6

Jason Knight

Derby midfielder did not appear daunted by the challenge and chased France players tirelessly. The only real quibble was that he could not make a tangible impact going forward. Subbed in the 78th minute. 6

Matt Doherty

The Atletico Madrid full back has not had a huge amount of football in recent months and tiredness contributed to a yellow card midway through the second half. But he did very little wrong overall. 6

Chiedozie Ogbene

Ireland’s best performer. Set the tone when winning the ball off Kylian Mbappe inside two minutes and Corkman put in a relentless shift, finding some joy up against the France left back Theo Hernandez. 7

Evan Ferguson

The teenager worked hard for 65 minutes but was a peripheral figure for the most part - something he is unlikely to have experienced in his breakthrough campaign at Brighton. There are easier, more impactful days ahead in the green shirt. 5

Substitutes

Adam Idah (Ferguson 65) - Norwich forward looked lively without giving France defence too much concern. Booked. 5

James McClean (Doherty 77) - The veteran had Ireland’s first shot on target by firing at Maignan from a narrow angle, winning a corner.

Mikey Johnston (Knight 77) - Energy was key behind late pursuit of an equaliser.

Alan Browne (O’Shea 78) - Watched first-time effort dragged wide entering final five minutes.

Michael Obafemi (Molumby 86).