Ireland 0 France 1

Stephen Kenny's Ireland have been beaten 1-0 by hot favourites France at the Aviva Stadium in their Euro 2024 qualification opener.

Benjamin Pavard's 50th minute screamer from outside the box was enough to secure victory for the World Cup finalists.

Despite a late onslaught from Ireland the equaliser didn't come. Mike Maignan's brilliant save from Nathan Collins in the final minute the closest Ireland came.

