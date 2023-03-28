The Spurs succession stakes: Who should succeed Antonio Conte?

Mauricio Pochettino: He’s magic, you know? Pochettino has long been linked with a return to Tottenham. There is a sense of unfinished business between both parties and Spurs fans would welcome him back with open arms. However, he wanted to rebuild the squad during his previous spell and was not backed properly by the chairman, Daniel Levy, so he would want guarantees that Spurs will be active in the market if he returns.

Julian Nagelsmann: Surprisingly relieved of his duties as Bayern Munich boss last week, Julian Nagelsmann’s availability changes things for Tottenham. The 35-year-old may want some time away from the game, but Spurs should go all out for Nagelsmann. It wouldn’t be the first time they have made a move, having twice approached him in the past. Spurs will hope it’s third time the charm. He has spoken before about wanting to manage in the Premier League and may be the perfect man to take the club forward.

Luis Enrique: The Spaniard, who is also out of work, would want to overhaul the squad. He has not been in a job since he left his position as Spain manager after they were beaten by Morocco at the last-16 stage of the World Cup. The 52-year-old likes to play expansive, dominant, eye‑catching football, as he showed when winning the Champions League with Barcelona and then during his time with Spain. Of all the high-profile managers linked with the job, Luis Enrique is probably the most exciting for Spurs fans. He was a great player, has a track record of success and has not managed in the Premier League. He would most likely move away from the 3-4-3 system preferred by Conte and adopt a 4-3-3 formation.

Thomas Frank: One of a few Premier League managers linked with the Spurs job, Frank has worked wonders to take Brentford from the Championship to the top half of the Premier League. If they win their games in hand on sides above them, they will be seriously challenging for a European place. Brentford’s form this season proves they are not a flash in the pan – and that Frank knows how to make a team better than the sum of its parts. Spurs are believed to be impressed with his work and, importantly, the fact he has done the job on a fairly limited budget with the minimum of fuss.

Rúben Amorim: If Spurs want another manager who favours a three-man backline, Amorim would be a sound appointment. Like Conte, the Sporting manager likes his team to line up in a 3-4-3 system. Sporting are not enjoying the best season in the Primeira Liga, but the departures of João Palhinha to Fulham and Pedro Porro to Spurs have contributed to their dip in form. Amorim is only 38 but has already won five trophies in Portugal during stints with Braga and Sporting. That being said, he signed a new deal with Sporting in November that should keep him at the club until 2026, so he won’t come cheap.

Steve Cooper: A left-field choice perhaps, but Cooper worked wonders to take Nottingham Forest from the bottom of the Championship to the Premier League via the playoffs last season and they have a good chance of staying up. Their home form has been impressive and Cooper has done well to manage a squad with so many new faces. His tactical adaptability has also caught the eye. He is not afraid of tinkering with his system to match opponents if required. With Conte remaining stubbornly loyal to a three-man defence, such flexibility would prove a breath of fresh air. He has experience of working with young players and could help Spurs to see a greater return from their academy. But he lacks pedigree and experience at this level.

Ange Postecoglou: The Australian has assembled a winning machine in Scottish football. Celtic’s dominance this season has been incredible – they are scoring more than three goals a game in the league. Despite that, Postecoglou could be a risky appointment. The Celtic job is his first in Europe and the Premier League is a far tougher division than the Scottish Premiership, but given the way his side are playing – sticking largely to a 4-3-3 setup – Postecoglou would be an easy‑on‑the‑eye signing, which would be an immediate improvement on Spurs under Conte.

Roberto De Zerbi: Brighton have an outside chance of securing a European finish, with De Zerbi’s side catching the eye. The Italian is not afraid to make the hard calls, as shown by his decision to drop Leandro Trossard before his move to Arsenal, and more recently Robert Sánchez for Jason Steele in goal. Additionally, De Zerbi gives young players a chance in the first team, with Evan Ferguson, Facundo Buonanotte and Levi Colwill all earning Premier League minutes under the 43-year-old.

This is an article by WhoScored for The Guardian