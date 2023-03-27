Ireland starting 11: Seamus Coleman returns while Evan Ferguson retains his place

The Republic of Ireland begin their bid to qualify for Euro 2024 tonight, and the challenge in front of them at the Aviva stadium could hardly be tougher.
In his bid to upset the odds, Stephen Kenny has made six changes from the side that started the 3-2 win over Latvia in their friendly in Dublin on Thursday night.
In comes captain Seamus Coleman, John Egan, Jason Knight, Chiedozie Ogbene, Gavin Bazunu and Josh Cullen. Out goes Caoimhin Kelleher, Andrew Omobamidele, Alan Browne, Callum O’Dowda, Will Smallbone and Michael Obafemi.
France, the World Cup winners in 2018 and runners-up more recently in December 2022, name a strong side as they look to build on their 4-0 win over the Netherlands in their Group opener on Friday.
IRELAND: Bazunu, Coleman, O'Shea, Egan, Culllen, Doherty, Collins, Molumby, Knight, Ferguson, Ogbene.
FRANCE: Maignan, Pavard, Konate, Upamecano, Hernandez, Griezmann, Camavinga, Rabiot, Kolo Muani, Giroud, Mbappe.